Time Out says

The pandemic and ensuing lockdowns have made it hard for most of us to feel connected to the places and traditions that make Victoria so special. If you count yourself among those who felt that way, then rediscover some of our state's most fascinating stories and historical gems at the Australian Heritage Festival.

Hosted by the National Trust of Australia (Victoria), the festival features more than 100 free and ticketed events running between April 18 and May 2. This year, the theme is curiosity, borne out of the NTA's desire to encourage Victorians to once again be curious about our home.

Are you brave enough to explore Pentridge Prison, a complex that once housed the who's who of Australia's criminal underworld, with a guided ghost tour? If you're not feeling too brave, opt to explore the garden at the famous Rippon Lea Estate, a property rife with sweeping lawns, bodies of water and beautiful trees, as well as a look-out tower and fernery. The NTA is also opening several rarely seen properties this year including the Ramsay House, a 1930s property previously owned by architect Roy Grounds.

To peruse the rest of the program, head to the website.

