Bar Paradox

  Things to do, Food and drink
  Supernormal, Melbourne
  A cherry and cacao manhattan poured into a cocktail glass.
    Photograph: Ben Moynihan
  Neon signs that say Supernormal.
    Photograph: Nikki To
  The interior of Supernormal, with diners at tables.
    Photograph: Nikki To
Descend the spiral staircase at Supernormal and find a secret bar mixing up delicious cocktails

Supernormal's ground floor is essentially built around its dramatic spiral staircase, which descends down to the basement floor. On most days, there isn't much happening down there aside from an '80s-style Japanese vending machine and the toilets, but that's about to change with the pop-up of Bar Paradox. 

For just two weeks, punters descending those stairs will find a glamorous hidden cocktail bar run by Orlando Marzo, whose bartending reputation is globally renowned. The former winner of the World Class Bartender of the Year title will be serving drinks from his very own signature cocktail collection, Loro. 

Locally made Solera Rye and sweet vermouth are blended together with cacao husk, fennel seeds and preserved cherries for the Cherry and Cacao Manhattan, and Marzo puts a twist on the Martini by using olive oil instead of brine. The classic Negroni has the addition of Australian bergamot for a delicate, fragrant finish, and sweet tooths can satisfy their craving with the Coffee Cocktail made with Tonka bean, fresh vanilla, fragrant orange and cold-brew coffee.

Marzo has also specially designed the Paradox Bramble cocktail specifically for this pop-up, with a recipe that pays homage to Supernormal's Asian-inspired cuisine and to native Australian flavours. It combines Tanquerey Royale blackcurrant gin, Australian native strawberry gum and makrut lime for a fresh take on the traditional Bramble.

Before heading up to Supernormal for dinner, you can order from the bar snack menu. If you're often guilty of overindulging on bar food and ruining your appetite for dinner, don't worry: the bar menu is designed to excite your appetite, not ruin it. Think slices of raw fish from the Sapphire Coast, silken tofu and sesame crackers with avocado, spiced peanuts with laver and prawn rolls with bonito mayonnaise. 

Bar Paradox is open from April 11 to 24 from 5pm until late, including over the Easter public holidays. It's walk-ins only, but if you plan to dine at Supernormal afterwards, you can book through the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Supernormal
180 Flinders Ln
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
supernormal.net.au
03 9650 8688
Nearby stations: Flinders Street
Daily noon-11pm

