Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Bastille Day French Festival

Bastille Day French Festival

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Federation Square , Melbourne Friday July 16 2021 - Saturday July 17 2021
Recommended
Bastille Day French Festival at Federation Square
1/3
Photograph: Supplied
Bastille Day Festival
2/3
Photograph: Supplied
Bastille Day French Festival Melbourne
3/3
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

Celebrate the most famous date in the Gallic calendar with fine wine, food and music

Joyeux Quatorze Juillet! This year, Bastille Day celebrations are heading back to Federation Square in July. The event will be an excuse to celebrate the best of French culture, from the excellent food and wine to the Gallic nation's history and art. 

Federation Square will be turned into a French marketplace for two days, filled with vendors peddling the best French cheeses, mulled wine, crepes, saucissons, Champagne and of course, pastries. Ticketed talks will also run over the two days, covering everything from history to art to sustainability. There will also be masterclasses on French wine and cheese, plus live entertainment roaming throughout the venue.

Can't make it into the city? You can tune into some Bastille Day-themed online content including docos and films via the event's website.

For more program information, visit the Bastille Day French Festival website.

Details
Event website: https://www.bastilledaymelbourne.com/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Federation Square
Address: Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport: Nearby stations: Flinders Street

Dates And Times
You may also like