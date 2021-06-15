Celebrate the most famous date in the Gallic calendar with fine wine, food and music

Joyeux Quatorze Juillet! This year, Bastille Day celebrations are heading back to Federation Square in July. The event will be an excuse to celebrate the best of French culture, from the excellent food and wine to the Gallic nation's history and art.

Federation Square will be turned into a French marketplace for two days, filled with vendors peddling the best French cheeses, mulled wine, crepes, saucissons, Champagne and of course, pastries. Ticketed talks will also run over the two days, covering everything from history to art to sustainability. There will also be masterclasses on French wine and cheese, plus live entertainment roaming throughout the venue.

Can't make it into the city? You can tune into some Bastille Day-themed online content including docos and films via the event's website.

For more program information, visit the Bastille Day French Festival website.