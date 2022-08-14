Melbourne
Timeout

Bluefin Tuna Masterclass

  • Things to do, Classes and workshops
  • Kisumé, Melbourne
A person slicing into a piece of bluefin tuna.
Photograph: Kisumé
Join an intimate workshop showcasing the bluefin tuna, one of the most prized fish among sushi chefs

After selling out its intimate ten-person sushi masterclasses, Kisumé is back with a new workshop focused on one of the most prized (and expensive) fish: the bluefin tuna. To put into perspective just how valued this fish is, a 280kg bluefin sold for more than $3 million at auction just a few years ago. 

Kisumé's master chef Yonge Kim is hosting just two exclusive classes where punters can watch as he breaks down a whole bluefin tuna. Enjoy a glass of sake and some canapes on arrival, and then try three different cuts — akami (lean red meat), chu-toro (medium-fatty tuna) and o-toro (the oiliest and fattiest cut) — straight from Kim's knife. 

Alongside the tuna, you'll also get to enjoy a five-course menu that includes pacific oysters, prawn tempura and more. The class is running on July 31 and August 14, with only 28 spots available for each. Tickets are $220 per person, and you can grab yours through the website

Too much effort? That's OK, hop aboard these sushi trains in Melbourne instead.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
kisume.com.au/whats-on/bluefin-tuna-masterclass-2/
Address:
Kisumé
175 Flinders Ln
Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
$220
Opening hours:
12.30pm

Dates and times

12:30 pmKisumé $220
Buy
