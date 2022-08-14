Time Out says

After selling out its intimate ten-person sushi masterclasses, Kisumé is back with a new workshop focused on one of the most prized (and expensive) fish: the bluefin tuna. To put into perspective just how valued this fish is, a 280kg bluefin sold for more than $3 million at auction just a few years ago.

Kisumé's master chef Yonge Kim is hosting just two exclusive classes where punters can watch as he breaks down a whole bluefin tuna. Enjoy a glass of sake and some canapes on arrival, and then try three different cuts — akami (lean red meat), chu-toro (medium-fatty tuna) and o-toro (the oiliest and fattiest cut) — straight from Kim's knife.

Alongside the tuna, you'll also get to enjoy a five-course menu that includes pacific oysters, prawn tempura and more. The class is running on July 31 and August 14, with only 28 spots available for each. Tickets are $220 per person, and you can grab yours through the website.