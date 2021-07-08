Enjoy bottomless drinks by the water at bayside eatery Pontoon

For every Saturday in July from noon to 5pm, Pontoon invites you to bust your wintertime blues with bottomless drinks and a main each for $65 per person.

Located within the much-loved Stokehouse Precinct in St Kilda, this eatery offers gorgeous views overlooking the bay, and during its bottomless sessions you can kick back and listen to resident DJs while sipping on endless cocktails, beer, wine, and bubbles.

For mains, choose from seasonal specials such as grilled barramundi served with horseradish sour cream, wood-fired broccoli and a tart salsa verde or from signature staples like flathead fish and chips served with creamy yoghurt tartare and a wood-grilled sirloin steak with a refreshing and crunchy watercress and radish salad.

The deals don’t stop there – throughout July, you can also score $10 pizzas on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon until late. Check out the venue's Instagram to find out about other daily lunch and dinner specials, and head to its website to make a booking.