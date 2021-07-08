Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Bottomless and Beachy

Bottomless and Beachy

Things to do, Food and drink Pontoon , St Kilda Saturday July 10 2021 - Saturday July 31 2021
Bottomless cocktails and a main at Pontoon
1/2
Photograph: Pontoon
Bottomless cocktails and a main at Pontoon
2/2
Photograph: Pontoon
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Enjoy bottomless drinks by the water at bayside eatery Pontoon

For every Saturday in July from noon to 5pm, Pontoon invites you to bust your wintertime blues with bottomless drinks and a main each for $65 per person.

Located within the much-loved Stokehouse Precinct in St Kilda, this eatery offers gorgeous views overlooking the bay, and during its bottomless sessions you can kick back and listen to resident DJs while sipping on endless cocktails, beer, wine, and bubbles. 

For mains, choose from seasonal specials such as grilled barramundi served with horseradish sour cream, wood-fired broccoli and a tart salsa verde or from signature staples like flathead fish and chips served with creamy yoghurt tartare and a wood-grilled sirloin steak with a refreshing and crunchy watercress and radish salad. 

The deals don’t stop there – throughout July, you can also score $10 pizzas on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon until late. Check out the venue's Instagram to find out about other daily lunch and dinner specials, and head to its website to make a booking. 

By: Adena Maier

Posted:

Details
Event website: https://pontoonstkildabeach.com.au/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Pontoon
Address: 30 Jacka Blvd
St Kilda
3182
Price: $65

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers