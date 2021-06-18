Treat yourself to a festival dedicated to fudgy, chocolate brownies

Yarra Valley Chocolaterie and its sister venues, Great Ocean Road Chocolaterie and Mornington Peninsula Chocolaterie, are hosting a delicious 18-day festival dedicated to possibly the best baked invention since sliced bread: the brownie.

During the festival, the chocolaterie is releasing 18 limited-edition brownie varieties to try in the café, where you'll also be able to order brownie-inspired desserts and drinks. There are brownie tasting plates and brownie sundaes to try as well. Bookings aren't required to dine in.

You can order the brownies to take home too, including a tasting box featuring every single flavour. Wondering what flavours are available this year? The chocolaterie has whipped up brownie varieties like red velvet, triple choc cookie dough, sea salt caramel and finger lime and strawberry (technically a blondie, which are in our honest opinion, are just as good). There are even some gluten-free options to try.

If you eat, sleep and breathe brownies, you might want to consider booking into one of the Chocolaterie's Ultimate Brownie Festival Tastings sessions. These events get you baking your very own signature brownie to take home, plus include a tasting plate of six brownie flavours and a brownie ice cream. These sessions are $24 and run Friday to Sunday – kids welcome with if accompanied by an adult (both must have a ticket).

The Brownie Festival is on from 9am-5pm between June 10 and 27. Entry is free.