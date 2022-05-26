See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight.

New York City-based Australian technologist artists Tin and Ed have created a glowing, colourful biosphere made from 3D sculptures for visitors to wander through. There will be DJs pumping tunes to get visitors moving, as well as meandering mascots and live performers.

The Wilds also features food offerings, most notably the Lighthouse, a 130-seater glass atrium, as well as smaller snacks and treats. Food options include a plant-based offering from Shannon Martinez (of Smith and Daughters, lasagne (what else?) from 1800 Lasagne's Joey Kellock, Hoy Pinoy's Filipino barbecue, first-class meat from San Telmo and a menu from chefs David Moyle (Franklin, Longsong), Jo Barrett and Matt Stone (Oakridge Wines).

The Wilds can be booked either with or without an ice skating pass.