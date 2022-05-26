Melbourne
9 to 5 the Musical - Sydney
Photograph: Supplied/David Hooley

Things to do in Melbourne in June

June's best events in one place – it's your social emergency saviour for fun things to do in Melbourne in June

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Wondering what to do in Melbourne this June? We've got you sorted with this list of free things, art exhibitions, stage shows, festivals and more. 

What to do in Melbourne when it rains

Things to do in Melbourne this June

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Photograph: MIchelle Grace Hunder

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Melbourne

It’s Christmas for Potterheads. Three years after its celebrated opening at the expensively refurbished Princess Theatre, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is taking an apt step back in time with a second premiere, this time of a streamlined one-play version that carves a good three hours off of its original running time.

Kunstkamer
Photograph: Supplied/The Australian Ballet

Kunstkamer

  • Dance
  • Ballet
  • Southbank

Kunstkamer is a remarkable tour de force created by four of the industry’s most celebrated choreographers: Paul Lightfoot, Sol León, Marco Goecke and Crystal Pite. It was commissioned for the 60th anniversary of the Nederlands Dans Theater (widely regarded as one of the best contemporary dance companies in the world), and this Australian showing will be the first time it has been performed outside of the Netherlands. 

Hamilton
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Hamilton

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Is Hamilton, the smash-hit American history musical that won a whopping 11 Tony Awards and a Pulitzer Prize when it debuted on Broadway in 2015 and won the hearts of critics and audiences the world over, as good as everyone says? In a word, yes.

The Queen Victoria Night Market
Photograph: Supplied

The Queen Victoria Night Market

  • Things to do
  • Markets
  • Melbourne

It's always sad when the Queen Victoria Summer Night Market comes to an end, but the silver lining is that it means the Winter Night Market is on the horizon. This year, it'll kick off on June 1 and run every Wednesday until August 31. While being outside on cold winter nights doesn't sound particularly appealing, it's made all the better when you can warm yourself up from the inside out with cosy eats and hot beverages.

NGV Friday Nights
Photograph: Courtesy of the NGV

NGV Friday Nights

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Southbank

The NGV's Friday Nights series is back for another round, and this time the gallery is pairing a string of gigs alongside the highly anticipated exhibition the Picasso CenturyFew things go hand-in-hand like music and art, and NGV Friday Nights’ set-up is the best way to take in the latest NGV exhibition after dark while enjoying the best in local music.

White Night
Photograph: Supplied

White Night

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

Since 2013, White Night has been lighting up the streets of Melbourne for a 12-hour art party, featuring spectacular projections of art, mind-bending installations and unexpected immersive experiences. It went into hibernation for the last few years, but it's returning this year to light up three regional cities: Geelong, Bendigo and, for the first time, Shepparton. The festivities will be spread out over the year, with the first White Night hitting Shepparton on Saturday, June 25.

Read more
Shreklesque
Photograph: Supplied/Shreklesque

Shreklesque

  • Comedy
  • Melbourne

After sold-out runs across Australia since debuting in 2020, the All-Star smash hit Shreklesque is touring again, and you’ll be green with envy if you don’t swipe yourself a ticket for the ogerly anticipated shows at Mebourne's Athenaeum Theatre from June 29 to July 2.

Glow Winter Arts Festival
Photograph: Glow Winter Arts Festival

Glow Winter Arts Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Prahran

Since its inception nearly a decade ago, the annual Glow Winter Arts Festival has brought loads of after-dark fun to Stonnington. From June 3 to 19, two of the precinct's most lush parks will be glowing up with a dazzling program of immersive light, colour and art. This year, the festival's theme is metamorphosis and the festival has a series of newly commissioned outdoor illuminations exploring the concept. 

The Return
Photograph: Pia Johnson

The Return

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Southbank

A masterfully written dark comedy penned by Torres Strait playwright John Harvey and performed by a thrilling ensemble of six First Nations actors, this powerful and provocative show is a memorable experience that captures the wobbly highwire between time and place to reveal the grotesque and unethical market for Aboriginal remains.

Gaia
Gareth Jones

Gaia

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Melbourne

UK artist Luke Jerram returns to Melbourne with Gaia, following a successful season showing his illuminated installation, Museum of the Moon, in Federation Square. This time around, the Earth is his subject: a 7-metre wide, internally-lit sculpture rendered with detailed NASA imagery of our beloved blue planet, rotating once every four minutes. The artwork is accompanied by a bespoke soundtrack made by BAFTA Award-winning composer Dan Jones.

Cinderella
Photograph: Supplied / TS Publicity

Cinderella

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Melbourne's fairy godmother has really come through for the city. Rodgers and Hammerstein's opulent production of Cinderella is coming to the city from May 2022, bringing with it all the magic and music of the Tony Award-winning Broadway show. 

Girl from the North Country
Photo credit: Original Australian cast photography by Daniel Boud

Girl from the North Country

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Duluth, Minnesota, 1934: as the Great Depression kicks into high gear and winter takes the city in its icy grip, a number of characters gather at the failing boarding house operated by Nick Laine (Peter Kowitz), all of them grappling with disillusionment and loneliness – and their woes are inextricably expressed through the songs of one Bob Dylan. 

Oz Comic-Con
Shutterstock

Oz Comic-Con

  • Things to do
  • Expos and conventions
  • South Wharf

Unlock a new dimension at Oz Comic-Con's first full-scale festival since 2019. The 2022 line-up promises an impressive roster of international guests – plus some of our most prominent home-grown talent. Taking place from 11-12 June at the Melbourne International Conference and Exhibition Centre, the event will be held in conjunction with Animaga, a celebration of anime, manga, games and Japanese culture.

Penn and Teller
Photograph: Penn and Teller

Penn and Teller

  • Theatre
  • Southbank

Since the mid-1980s, Penn & Teller have been the most bankable magic double act on the planet, combining hilarious sight gags with sleight-of-hand magic and grand illusion. They've had a residency in Las Vegas since 2001 while filming TV special after TV special, and have made appearances on every series from Friends to The Simpsons. 

Six the Musical
Photograph: James D Morgan/Getty Images

Six the Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

What if the Spice Girls did a concept album about King Henry VIII’s wives – and Baz Luhrmann directed the concert video? That, in a nutshell, is Six’s vibe: an up-tempo, empowering, all-singing, all-dancing account of the lives of the six key ladies in the Tudor monarch’s orbit.

Donut Festival at Queen Victoria Market
Photograph: Supplied

Donut Festival at Queen Victoria Market

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

There are many iterations of the doughnut. There's the ones filled with piping hot jam, served as a bowl, dusted in cinnamon and loaded with ice-cream, or glazed with a thick sugary crust. Regardless of how you like your doughies, you're sure to be satisfied at the Queen Victoria Market's annual celebration of Melbourne's favourite doughnut makers. 

Read more
Lightscape
Photograph: Supplied

Lightscape

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

After a two-year delay due to Covid-19, immersive light installation Lightscape is finally arriving in Melbourne this winter. From July 24 to August 7, take a nighttime stroll through the Royal Botanic Gardens and experience luminous pathways, lit-up tree canopies and soothing soundscapes. 

Champainting Disney Paint and Sip
Photograph: Champainting Pty Ltd

Champainting Disney Paint and Sip

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • South Melbourne

There's a reason why Disney has remained so enduring over nearly a century, and a little bit of that Disney magic is headed to Melbourne. Whether you're a classic fanatic or have fallen in love with newcomers like Encanto, capture the enchantment on canvas with one of Champaintaing's Disney-themed paint and sip sessions. 

The Wilds
Photograph: Rising

The Wilds

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

See Sidney Myer Music Bowl as you’ve never seen it before in the Wilds. The outdoor amphitheatre is being turned into a supernatural forest filled with art, light, ice and moonlight.

New York City-based Australian technologist artists Tin and Ed have created a glowing, colourful biosphere made from 3D sculptures for visitors to wander through. There will be DJs pumping tunes to get visitors moving, as well as meandering mascots and live performers.

The Wilds also features food offerings, most notably the Lighthouse, a 130-seater glass atrium, as well as smaller snacks and treats. Food options include a plant-based offering from Shannon Martinez (of Smith and Daughters, lasagne (what else?) from 1800 Lasagne's Joey Kellock, Hoy Pinoy's Filipino barbecue, first-class meat from San Telmo and a menu from chefs David Moyle (Franklin, Longsong), Jo Barrett and Matt Stone (Oakridge Wines).

The Wilds can be booked either with or without an ice skating pass.

Hume Winter Lights Festival
Photograph: Derek Henderson

Hume Winter Lights Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Broadmeadows

A brand-new winter festival in Melbourne’s north is coaxing you out of the house with irresistible dance music, epic light projections, interactive art, fiery performances, mulled wine and delicious food.

Read more
Elvis: Direct from Graceland
Photograph: © EPE. Graceland and its marks are trademarks of EPE. All Rights Reserved. Elvis Presley™ © 2021 ABG EPE IP LLC.

Elvis: Direct from Graceland

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Bendigo

Get ready Victoria, because the King is coming to Bendigo Art Gallery. Elvis: Direct from Graceland is a major new exhibition coming exclusively to the regional art gallery from March 19, 2022, and it's set to explore Elvis Presley – his life and his work – in one of the most comprehensive exhibitions in Australia. 

Confined 13
Photograph: Supplied/The Torch

Confined 13

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Caulfield

For the past 13 years, the Torch has been running an annual exhibition showcasing the art of Indigenous Australians who are either currently incarcerated or have recently been released. In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the organisation took the event online for the last two iterations – but now it's back with a hybrid online and in-person exhibition. 

The Wizard’s Den
Photograph: Supplied

The Wizard’s Den

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Carlton

While you won’t find the most famed greasy-haired potions masters or boy wizard at this creative drinking experience, you will have a lot of fun at the Wizard's Den if you’re keen on the occult.

Seafood Sundays
Photograph: Supplied

Seafood Sundays

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Southbank

Summer may be over, but that doesn't mean you can't keep feasting on fresh, succulent seafood as we plunge into autumn. Every Sunday until the end of June, you can head to Ging Thai for Seafood Sundays and feast on a three-tiered seafood tower.

The Picture of Dorian Gray
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

The Picture of Dorian Gray

  • Theatre
  • Drama
  • Southbank

 

If Williams' Dorian Gray has a shortcoming, it’s that the taboo of queer desire, an essential part of Wilde’s writing, is occasionally underplayed or skirted over. But it’s hard to find fault with a show that manages to say so much, and with such an innovative voice, as helmed by a performance that will surely be remembered as one of the greatest ever seen on an Australian stage.

Van Gogh
Photograph: Supplied

Van Gogh

  • Art
  • Digital and interactive
  • South Wharf

Van Gogh reimagines the now-famous painter's works as projections that completely ensconce you in an 11-metre tall gallery, allowing you to feel like you're in van Gogh's bedroom or under that famous starry night. A mirrored infinity room filled with countless sunflowers also features, as does a life-size recreation of painting 'Bedroom in Arles'.

Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical
Photograph: Nicole Cleary

Cruel Intentions: the '90s Musical

  • Theatre
  • Musicals
  • Melbourne

Local talent Kirby Burgess, Drew Weston and Kelsey Halge will join Helpmann Award-nominated performer Francine Cain for a fun night out you won't want to miss. The film's music was the soundtrack to the summer, featuring '90s artists like Counting Crows, Fatboy Slim, Marcy Playground, the Verve and Blur. So, in 2015, Lindsey Rosin, Jordan Ross and the film's writer and director, Roger Kumble, turned the story into a jukebox musical, leaning hard into '90s nostalgia (like, really hard. The musical's subtitle is 'the '90s musical').

The Sound Inside
Photograph: MTC

The Sound Inside

  • Theatre
  • Southbank

If you love a good character study, The Sound Inside should be your pick of the theatre season. Unfolding like a mystery novel, the story follows Ivy League student Christopher (Shiv Palekar), and professor and author Bella (Catherine McClements), as they build a friendship over the course of a few weeks – but it seems there may be more to the story than at first glance.

Children's International Film Festival
Photograph: Supplied

Children's International Film Festival

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Elsternwick

If you have any tiny film fans at home, there's exciting news to share with them: the Children's International Film Festival is returning to Melbourne for a fourth year, with a program brimming with flicks for kids of all ages. Screening at Classic Cinemas in Elsternwick, Lido Cinemas in Hawthorn and Cameo Cinemas in Belgrave, this year's program features 21 kid-friendly movies and TV series screenings from across the globe.

A Bar Made of Cardboard
Photograph: Supplied

A Bar Made of Cardboard

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Brunswick

If you thought building things out of cardboard was a relic of your childhood, think again; Australian independent craft brewery Bridge Road Brewers has created the grown-up hideaway fort of your dreams. Aptly named A Bar Made of Cardboard, it's a pop-up bar where everything aside from the beer taps, fridges and dishwasher is made with recycled cardboard. 

Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise
Photograph: © Canberrra Museum and Gallery

Sidney Nolan: Search for Paradise

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Bulleen

Sidney Nolan, the 20th-century painter perhaps best known for his signature geometric Ned Kellys, is one of Australia's most renowned artists. He's also known for having had a deep personal connection to what is now Heide Museum of Modern Art – hence it makes perfect sense that the gallery is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a fresh new exhibition on the famous artist. 

Read more
Queer
Photograph: National Gallery of Victoria

Queer

  • Art
  • Southbank

The NGV will celebrate the stories and perspectives of our queer communities in a landmark new exhibition set to open in 2022. Queer is the most comprehensive Australian survey of art relating to queer themes to date, with more than 300 works pulled from the NGV collection to be exhibited across five galleries at the NGV International. 

Read more
Hilton Celebrations Stay Package
Photograph: Supplied

Hilton Celebrations Stay Package

  • Hotels
  • Boutique hotels
  • Melbourne

The Hilton Melbourne Little Queen Street opened its doors to guests in March 2021, having taken over the old Italian Romanesque bones of Melbourne's heritage-listed Equity Chambers. The boutique hotel is a gorgeous blend of old and new, with lofty ceilings, old barrister's offices laden with gold detailing and dark natural wood panelling that's reminiscent of the State Library. Stepping inside is like going back in time, and in celebration of the hotel's one-year anniversary, you're invited to experience the lavish Celebrations Stay Package. 

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied

Patricia Piccinini: A Miracle Constantly Repeated

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Melbourne

Everyone in Melbourne has heard of the mysterious Flinders Street Station Ballroom, but few have seen it. The once grand hall has hosted lectures, a library, fitness classes and (of course) dances, but has been closed to the public since 1985. But it's coming back to life for Rising festival, with leading contemporary artist and Melbourne local Patricia Piccinini turning the near-mythic space into an immersive, hyperreal installation.

Peter Pan – The 360° Adventure
Photograph: Jessica Bendell Publicity

Peter Pan – The 360° Adventure

  • Theatre
  • Melbourne

Peter Pan – The 360° Adventure takes the classic story and combines it with cutting edge CGI and digital effects to recreate the settings of Edwardian London and Neverland. The production is an Australian first, and will be housed inside the new Impresario Hippodrome being constructed at Birrarung Marr. The new theatre provides audiences with an intimate, magical experience, with a theatre-in-the-round stage, 1,500 seats (none more than 20 metres from the stage) and more than 5,000 square metres of high resolution digital projections to bring the story of Peter Pan to life alongside a live cast.

Kaleidoscope
Photograph: Common State

Kaleidoscope

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

There's always one totally Instagrammable art piece at every festival – and at Rising this year, Kaleidoscope is surely it. Keith Courtney, the artist behind the popular 1000 Doors and House of Mirrors art installations, delivers a kaleidoscopic mirror maze of constantly shifting coloured lights that will transport you right into the centre of the much-loved children's toy. 

The Music of John Williams
Photograph: Supplied

The Music of John Williams

  • Music
  • Classical and opera
  • Southbank

In honour of revered film composer John Williams' 90th birthday, the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is putting on a two-night-only celebration of the maestro's most memorable scores. If you don't recognise the name, you'll certainly recognise the music: the composer is responsible for the scores of blockbuster films like Star Wars, Superman, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Home Alone, Schindler's List, HookHarry Potter and more. 

Rising
Photograph: Supplied/Daniel Boud

Rising

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne

Melbourne's winter arts festival, Rising, has unveiled an ambitious new program for 2022. The hotly anticipated festival has been cancelled the past two years due to Melbourne's lockdown restrictions, but with the city open for business again, it's hoped this year's festival will finally be able to bring its program of ambitious arts and culture offerings to Melbourne.

Hamilton on Show
Photograph: Supplied

Hamilton on Show

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, Hamilton is the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It's a feast for the eyes and ears, and now for your tastebuds, too, as the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins has launched a Hamilton-inspired dinner. 

Dancing Queen Dining Experience
Photograph: Supplied

Dancing Queen Dining Experience

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • South Yarra

Calling all Mamma Mia! fans: for just one month this winter, Speakeasy Bar on Chapel Street is running a theatrical dining experience based on the beloved film and ABBA jukebox musical. Trek down to South Yarra between June 24 and July 30 for the closest thing you'll get to a breezy Greek paradise in the colder Melbourne months. 

Read more
Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs
Photograph: Eugene Hyland

Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs

  • Things to do
  • Exhibitions
  • Carlton

Triceratops: Fate of the Dinosaurs takes over two levels of Melbourne Museum in an exhibition that tracks the story of the dinosaurs from from the perspective of Horridus – i.e. that of a triceratops. Guests are plunged into the Cretaceus period for the exhibit, where they'll learn about the world in which Horridus lived and the creatures the dino lived alongside. 

Golf Class
Photograph: Zennieshia Butts

Golf Class

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Southbank

Melbourne's favourite mini-golf joint is teaming up with Southern Comfort to provide punters with a VIP putt-putt experience. Spice up your autumn date night plans or switch up your usual dinner catch up with friends by rocking up and asking to upgrade your game to Golf Class.

Who Are You: Australian Portraiture
Photograph: Tom Ross/NGV

Who Are You: Australian Portraiture

  • Art
  • Melbourne

You don't have to travel to Canberra to check out some of the brilliant portraits held by the National Portrait Gallery, as the NGV Ian Potter Centre has collaborated with the famed museum to bring some of the finest examples of the artform to Melbourne.

Disney on Ice
Photograph: Jeff Kavanaugh

Disney on Ice

  • Things to do
  • Ice skating
  • Melbourne

If you've been needing a bit of magic in your life, then we've got good news for you: after a three-year hiatus, Disney on Ice has finally announced its latest show, Into the Magic. See your favourite characters from films like Moana, Frozen, Coco and more come to life and skillfully navigate the rink with a flurry of special effects like fake snow and pyrotechnics. 

Becoming You: An Incomplete Guide
Photograph: Tony Empire Collective

Becoming You: An Incomplete Guide

  • Museums
  • History
  • Melbourne

The Immigration Museum is presenting 71 Australian coming-of-age stories that range from the monumental to the mundane, by diverse storytellers including author Alice Pung, model Andreja Pejic, disability activist Jax Jacki Brown, AFL footballer Jason Johannisen, drag queen Karen from Finance and Senator Lidia Thorpe.

Séance
Photograph: Wendyhouse films

Séance

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

 

Séance is an immersive sound experience created by Brits Glen Neath and David Rosenberg, in collaboration with Melbourne team Realscape Productions. It relies on psychology and our inclination towards superstition to alter guests’ perception of reality, all while never leaving the shipping container. 

Casey Cornucopia
Photograph: Supplied

Casey Cornucopia

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Narre Warren

The closest thing to a real-life version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is headed to Melbourne in the form of Casey Cornucopia, a surreal, fruit-filled installation. Designed by multi-sensory artists Bompas and Parr, the installation will take over Bunjil Place from June 24 to July 17 and aims to show visitors local produce in a way they've never experienced before. 

Eulogy
Photographer: Susanne Dietz

Eulogy

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

Eulogy is the latest immersive sound experience from Melbourne company Realscape Productions, the team behind the brilliantly scary Séance, which has had two successful runs in Melbourne. That experience was legitimately terrifying, conjuring up nefarious spirits inside a shipping container using nothing but cutting edge 3D sound design and some lowkey seat vibrations. 

The Picasso Century
Photograph: NGV

The Picasso Century

  • Art
  • Paintings
  • Southbank

The most influential painter of the 20th century, Pablo Picasso changed art forever. His works are among the most famous in existence, hanging on gallery walls and in private collections the world over, as well as being instantly recognisable to millions both in and outside of the fine arts.

Read more
Flight
Photograph: Mihaela Bodlovic

Flight

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

You know the drill: check your boarding pass, find your assigned seat, stow your baggage in the overhead bin and fasten your seatbelt. Make sure your tray table is in the upright position, and make sure your window blind is open for takeoff. On a monitor in front of you, a flight attendant in a blue uniform details the safety features of this aircraft. She explains that you should take a minute to find your nearest exit, bearing in mind it might be behind you. As she adjusts her pink scarf, she... wait a minute, wasn't her uniform blue? The screen flickers and she's back to blue, and you wonder if you imagined the pink. And then the lights go out. 

This is Flightthe latest immersive sound experience from Melbourne company Realscape Productions, the team behind the brilliantly scary Séance, which has had two successful runs in Melbourne. That experience was legitimately terrifying, conjuring up nefarious spirits inside a shipping container using nothing but cutting-edge 3D sound design and a few vibrations. 

Flight is also in a shipping container, but inside it's been fitted out to look exactly like a plane, including overhead bins, real plane seats and real plane window blinds. If you find real planes uncomfortable, physically or mentally, you'll find this one uncomfortable. And that's before the plane plunges into complete, pitch-black darkness. And then the screaming begins.

Those with anxiety about flying will find Flight a nightmarish recreation of their worst fears. The clever use of directional sound in high-end headphones creates a complete narrative, as it sounds like those around you are getting up, talking to each other and to you, making strange decisions, whispering to each other – and to you. Those headphones, the realistic set design and some clever surprises put you in the world of a doomed flight. The show only lasts about half an hour. But by that time you'll be searching for your nearest exit, bearing in mind that it might be behind you.

Coma
Photographer: Mihaela Bodlovic

Coma

  • Things to do
  • Pop-up locations
  • Melbourne

Are you scared of the idea of being trapped inside your body? Hearing people around you making decisions, talking about you, without being able to respond? Well this may (or may not) be your next opportunity to confront your fears.

Frances Barrett: Meatus
Photograph: Charles Dennington.

Frances Barrett: Meatus

  • Art
  • Installation
  • Southbank

Do you know what a 'meatus' is? Even if you don't, we can guarantee you are in possession of several meatuses. A meatus, you see, is an opening or passage that leads to your body's interior – your ears are a meatus, as is your mouth, your nose and your, ah, party parts in your pants. It's the humble but ever so important meatus, and their various functions and senses, that serves as inspiration for Frances Barrett's new exhibition at ACCA

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection
Photograph: © Yayoi Kusama. Tate

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection

  • Art
  • Melbourne

Light: Works from Tate’s Collection is bringing more than 70 works from the Tate's impressive national collection to ACMI as part of the Melbourne Winter Masterpieces series. As the exhibition title suggests, the works coming to this Australian exclusive showcase all relate to the theme of 'light' and span 200 years of art history and mediums such as painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, kinetic art, installation and (of course, it's ACMI) the moving image. 

High Rollers at Strike Bowling
Zennieshia Butts

High Rollers at Strike Bowling

  • Things to do
  • Games and hobbies
  • Melbourne

Aussie bowling alley and all-around funhouse Strike has released its newest collab – a project to turn humble bowling balls and shoes into a thing of art. From Tuesday, February 21, players can get their hands on specially designed attire by Australian artist Steen Jones. Because, as the saying goes: 'Look good, play better'.

Lobster & Co Pop-up
Photograph: Supplied

Lobster & Co Pop-up

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Southbank

Every now and again, it's good to treat yo' self. And if you've been waiting for the opportune moment, it has arrived in the form of the Lobster & Co pop-up at the ACM Forecourt. Hunt down the vintage-style stainless steel caravan and get a taste of the finer things in life, by way of a luxurious lobster roll paired with fries and a glass of Champagne.

As Seen on TV
Photograph: Supplied/As Seen on TV Tour

As Seen on TV

  • Theatre
  • Comedy
  • Geelong

What do we have here, eh? A couple of showgirls? You bet your bottom dollarydoo! After breaking out on the first Antipodean season of the reality television juggernaut RuPaul’s Drag Race, two of Down Under’s biggest drag superstars are hitting the road with their own 19 stop Priscilla, Queen of the Desert-inspired travelling show.

Unvanished
photograph: Prue Bassett Publicity

Unvanished

  • Art
  • Sculpture and installations
  • Melbourne

In celebration of this year's National Reconciliation Week theme, 'Be Brave. Make Change', a fascinating new 3D artwork will pop up in Federation Square. Unvanished is a collaborative artwork based on acclaimed Barkindji artist Kent Morris' digital practice.

 

Reclink Community Cup
Photograph: Tony Proudfoot

Reclink Community Cup

  • Things to do
  • Sports
  • Ballarat

Since 1993, the Reclink Community Cup has pitted two teams with questionable footy skills to raise money for Reclink Australia, an organisation that provides sports, recreation and arts programs to disadvantaged Australians. If you love footy, music and chilled-out fun times, then it's one of the highlights of winter; and for the second year in a row, the event is back on the northside, at Victoria Park in Abbotsford.

Creative Sundays at Lui Bar
Photograph: Supplied

Creative Sundays at Lui Bar

  • Things to do
  • Food and drink
  • Melbourne

If you're tired of your everyday Instagram influencer collaborations, two Melbourne institutions are uniting to put together a noteworthy collaboration that we can all get behind. Starting on Sunday, April 24, Lui Bar and the Victorian College of the Arts' Melbourne Conservatorium of Music (MCM) are partnering for Creative Sundays, a boozy showcase of young talent and creativity. 

Winter Glow
Photograph: Phil Thomson

Winter Glow

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals

The return of the winter school holidays brings the usual conundrum of things to do with kids when it’s cold outside. A water slide park is not usually the first thing that springs to mind, but then, last year's Winter Glow festival at Geelong’s Adventure Park was hugely popular, and it returns this year for the weekend of June 17-19, then for the entire run of the school break, June 23 to July 10 from 3.30-8.30pm.  

Dive into the deep
Dive into the deep

Dive into the deep

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

Whether you are on babysitting duty for the school holidays or are a keen ocean explorer, the new Dive into the Deep exhibit at SEA LIFE Melbourne Aquarium, offers a unique and informative day out for adults and children alike. For the first time at the Melbourne Aquarium, the Dive into the Deep exhibit sees a 14 metre long, immersive digital projection, taking guests on a explorative examination through the depths of the ocean, and through the stages of time.

