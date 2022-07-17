Time Out says

The closest thing to a real-life version of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is headed to Melbourne in the form of Casey Cornucopia, a surreal, fruit-filled installation. Designed by multi-sensory artists Bompas and Parr, the installation will take over Bunjil Place from June 24 to July 17 and aims to show visitors local produce in a way they've never experienced before.

The installation will open on June 24 with a launch party where you can enjoy local produce, drinks and live music. From June 25, the plaza will be transformed into an immersive garden abundant with giant fruit sculptures — and if that weren't already surreal enough, the sculptures will also emit a heavy swirl of fruit-flavoured fog called 'fruit weather'. It's the world's first instance of edible flavoured fog, and there will be three different flavours of fog each day of the festival.

If you want to get a look behind the curtain, you can sign up for a tour looking at the wacky minds and designs of Bompas and Parr. It's not all wacky, though; you can also book in for talks, demonstrations, samples and workshops with local farmers, growers, artisans, artists and sustainability gurus.

Casey Cornucopia will be open from June 24 to July 17 from 10am to 10pm daily, and the installation is completely free to attend. For more information, head to the website.

