Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The exterior façade of Theatre Royal Castlemaine.
Photograph: Supplied/Theatre Royal Castlemaine

Castlemaine’s historic Theatre Royal has launched an on-demand movie service

Watch more than 100 rare, classic and arthouse films from the comfort of your own home

https://media.timeout.com/images/105797571/image.jpg
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

Theatre Royal Castlemaine has a rich history that dates back to 1854, when it served as a live entertainment venue for miners who migrated to central Victoria in search of gold. Today, it remains one of the last single-screen venues in the country and one of the oldest continuously operating theatres in the southern hemisphere. 

Like many other theatres and art institutions in Victoria, Theatre Royal has struggled financially as a result of the ongoing lockdowns and restrictions.

“It’s so hard to make ends meet when there is so much available to view in the digital world,” says Theatre Royal co-owner Felicity Cripps. “But [Theatre Royal] is very special, and we want to do all we can to keep it going. That’s where our virtual cinema comes in.” 

Royalflix and Chill is a video-on-demand service with a selection of more than 100 rare, classic and arthouse titles you can rent to watch at home. From popular contemporary flicks like A Quiet Place Part II and Get Out to classic films like Roman Holiday and Tampopo, there are heaps of titles to choose from, and five new films will be added each month. 

You can browse the full selection of films available to rent on the Theatre Royal website

Looking for movie recommendations? Check out Time Out's list of the 100 best movies of all time.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.