Nature Book Week runs from September 6 to 12 this year and the Wilderness Society invites you and your family to join them for a series of free online talks and live readings for kids. The events are family-friendly and include storytimes with renowned Australian children's book authors, conversations with prominent conservationists and nature photographers, and an invitation to see which books will win the Environment Award for Children's Literature.

Keep reading to see all of the events on the program, and all times listed are in AEST. For more information, head to the Wilderness Society website.

Storytime with Rove McManus

Join Rove McManus as he reads several of the books shortlisted for the 2021 Environment Award for Children's Literature. McManus will host two storytime sessions starting with one on September 6 at 10.30am. McManus will be reading Bandits, a gorgeous picture book with themes of diversity, friendship and the environment and The Giant and the Sea, a powerful tale about climate change. You can access this storytime via the Facebook event page.

At the next storytime on September 8 at 10am, McManus will read Larry Leadbeater: Field Notes from a Fairy Possum, a novel about a tiny fairy possum named Larry who is on a mission to find the perfect home, and Hold on! Saving the Spotted Handfish which is about the quirky fish in its title. The video will be available on the Facebook event page.

A Conversation with the Photographers of The Great Forest Book

Amelia Young, the national campaigns director for the Wilderness Society, will speak to the three photographers behind the gorgeous images of Victoria's forests featured in The Great Forest Book. Join the conversation via the Facebook event page.

Threatened Species Day: Nature-experts Answer Kids Questions

Is your child always asking you questions about Australian flora and fauna? Do they want to know why kangaroos can hop or why the kookaburra laughs? Find out the answers to these questions and more in a conversation with Nature Book Week ambassador Dr Jen Martin, Professor Euan Ritchie and conservation biologist Dr Kylie Soanes. The event will take place on Facebook live and you can submit your own questions here.

The Poetry of Place

Join poet Kristen Lang for a writing workshop on September 8 at 1pm. Lang moved from Melbourne to the mountainous countryside of northwest Tasmania, and her writing is heavily influenced by her natural environment. You can express your interest in attending the workshop here and you'll be sent a link to join closer to the date of the event.

Storytime with Maree McCarthy Yoelu

Author Maree McCarthy Yoelu is a Wadjigany woman from the western Wagait region of the Northern Territory. She'll be reading Brother Moon, her book that was shortlisted for the 2021 Environment Award for Children's Literature. You can attend the reading on September 9 at 10.30am through the Facebook event page.

A Conversation with Corey Tutt from Deadly Science

Proud Kamilaroi man Corey Tutt was the recipient of the 2020 Young Australian of the Year award in NSW and is the founder of Deadly Science, an organisation that provides science books and early reading material to remote schools throughout Australia. Tutt has authored the upcoming book The First Scientists which introduces the reader to scientific feats and discoveries of First Nations people. Join the conversation with Dr Jen Martin and Tutt through the Facebook event page.

The Environment Award for Children's Literature Winners Announcement and Celebration

Join the Wilderness Society as it celebrates some of Australia's finest children's nature authors and illustrators. You can check out all of the shortlisted books here, and the winners of the Environment Award for Children's Literature will be announced via the Facebook event page.