Celebrate Negroni Week with a limited edition booze and slice pack

Springhill Farm and Little Lon Distilling Co. have collaborated on a pack that celebrates the classic cocktail

The Negroni has been around since the early twentieth century and has continued to enjoy widespread popularity likely due to the intense bitter, citrusy and sweet flavour profile that helps mask its high alcohol content. Negroni Week runs from September 13 to 19 this year, so Springhill Farm and Little Lon Distilling Co have put together a pack that will help you celebrate this classic apéritif.

The pack contains two blocks of Springhill Farm’s Negroni Boozy Slice, a 100% alcohol-free, gluten-free and plant-based treat that consists of a biscuit base topped with white chocolate and candied oranges. There are bits of candied orange throughout, as well as typical Negroni spices like cloves and cinnamon. It also contains a single bottle of Little Lon’s ‘Perfectly Portioned’ Negroni which is handcrafted using their Ginger Mick Gin and blended with Adelaide Hills Rosso Vermouth and classic Campari.



The pack costs $44.95 and can be pre-ordered here for delivery Australia-wide.