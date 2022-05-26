Melbourne
Central Park

  • Malvern East
Central Park is adorned with avenue trees, shrubs and flowerbeds with an open oval for cricket and other team sports to use. It covers almost 19 acres and features a bocce court, a fitness track and a playground for the kids. The attractive Edwardian era atmosphere has drawn the public in since 1906. It is home to one of the oldest conservatories in the state.

140 Burke Rd
Malvern East
Melbourne
3145

Glow Winter Arts Festival

Since its inception nearly a decade ago, the annual Glow Winter Arts Festival has brought loads of after-dark fun to Stonnington. From June 3 to 19, two of the precinct's most lush parks will be glowing up with a dazzling program of immersive light, colour and art. This year, the festival's theme is metamorphosis and the festival has a series of newly commissioned outdoor illuminations exploring the concept.  From June 3 to 12, head to Prahran Square to explore an installation that transforms the park's urban forest into a living breathing organism through the use of lighting tubes and a soundscape that combines more than 250 recordings of human breaths.  From June 16 to 19, Central Park in Malvern East will be lit up by five dreamy illuminations by different artists. Explore an interactive sound and light installation made of inflatable arches, or visit the park's fountain that's engulfed by a thousand glittering flowers that trail to a giant illuminated blossom. Take flight while remaining Earth-bound by visiting a 3D and nearly life-sized hot air balloon made from aluminium and LED neon flex, and take a moment to reflect on the ever-changing nature of life at the Monolith, a towering structure featuring constantly changing lights.  The lights come on at 6pm each night, and the festival is completely free to attend. And because it wouldn't be a winter festival without hot chocolates and delicious wintery feeds, there will be a variety of food trucks on-site each night.  By

