Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Champainting Disney Paint and Sip

  • Things to do, Games and hobbies
  • Around South Melbourne, South Melbourne
  • Recommended
Champainting Disney Paint and Sip
Photograph: Champainting Pty Ltd
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Bring beloved Disney scenes to life and show off your artistic prowess at these boozy paint and sip sessions

There's a reason why Disney has remained so enduring over nearly a century, and a little bit of that Disney magic is headed to Melbourne. Whether you're a classic fanatic or have fallen in love with newcomers like Encanto, capture the enchantment on canvas with one of Champaintaing's Disney-themed paint and sip sessions. 

There are four dates available (April 30, May 21, May 29 and June 18) with a mix of day and night sessions, and they take place at the two Clarendon Street studios. It's BYO so you can bring your favourite bottle of vino and your favourite snacks along. The studio will supply glassware, tapas plates, a fridge and ice, as well as all the necessary painting supplies.

For more information or to book a session, head to the website

Note: all sessions are currently booked, but if you're keen, you can join a waitlist. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.champainting.com.au/
Address:
Around South Melbourne
Around South Melbourne
South Melbourne
Melbourne
3205
Price:
from $60

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.