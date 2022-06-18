Time Out says

Bring beloved Disney scenes to life and show off your artistic prowess at these boozy paint and sip sessions

There's a reason why Disney has remained so enduring over nearly a century, and a little bit of that Disney magic is headed to Melbourne. Whether you're a classic fanatic or have fallen in love with newcomers like Encanto, capture the enchantment on canvas with one of Champaintaing's Disney-themed paint and sip sessions.

There are four dates available (April 30, May 21, May 29 and June 18) with a mix of day and night sessions, and they take place at the two Clarendon Street studios. It's BYO so you can bring your favourite bottle of vino and your favourite snacks along. The studio will supply glassware, tapas plates, a fridge and ice, as well as all the necessary painting supplies.

For more information or to book a session, head to the website.

Note: all sessions are currently booked, but if you're keen, you can join a waitlist.

