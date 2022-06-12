Melbourne
Creative Sundays at Lui Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Lui Bar, Melbourne
  1. Two women sitting on a couch looking out the window at a view of a city skyline.
    Photograph: Ray of Melbourne
  2. A round table with several dishes and glasses of wine on it.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Be wowed by talent at the top of their respective fields as music and drinks come together

If you're tired of your everyday Instagram influencer collaborations, two Melbourne institutions are uniting to put together a noteworthy collaboration that we can all get behind. Starting on Sunday, April 24, Lui Bar and the Victorian College of the Arts' Melbourne Conservatorium of Music (MCM) are partnering for Creative Sundays, a boozy showcase of young talent and creativity. 

Each Sunday evening as the sun sets over the CBD skyline, the MCM will perform live sets at Lui Bar. A different artist will take the stage each session, covering a range of musical genres and styles. It's an unmatched opportunity for Australia’s promising up-and-coming musical talent to gain invaluable exposure and experience.

Lui Bar's talented bar team, which is led by head bartender Elisabetta Luppi, shares the spotlight, and guests will get the chance to try creative and experimental cocktails. The bar staff is given free rein to play around with new flavours and techniques to produce a special Sunday drinks menu. Enjoy your drinks while taking in the views from the 55th floor and enjoying the sublime snack menu designed by Vue De Monde

Reservations are available for groups of four or more, and with such a short run time, we would recommend booking in advance. Allow yourself to be charmed by the atmospheric and dimly lit bar, exquisite views, sweet sounds and smooth drinks for a seductive Sunday evening on the town.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Jade Solomon
Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
www.luibar.com/
Address:
The Lui Bar
The Rialto, Lvl 55
525 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.luibar.com.au
03 9691 3888
Transport:
Nearby stations: Southern Cross
Opening hours:
Mon-Wed 5.30pm-midnight; Thu 11.30am-1am; Fri, Sat 11.30am-3am; Sun 11.30am-midnight

Dates and times

