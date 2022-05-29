Melbourne
Dog Lovers Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Little Creatures Brewery
A woman and a dog outside.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Take a road trip with your four-legged pal to this pooch-friendly market complete with a doggy menu

We all love a dog-friendly pub, but what about a dog-friendly brewery offering pop-up stalls with goodies for your four-legged pal? On Sunday, May 29, Little Creatures in Geelong is once again transforming into its popular Dog Lovers Market. Whether you're a dog owner or simply love an opportunity to see and pat a vast array of dogs, head on down to experience a wonderland of dog-friendly and family-friendly fun. 

Little Creatures has partnered with Pure Paws Bakery and local vendors to offer the best in doggy toys, treats, activities and more. To keep the humans fed, watered and happy, there will be plenty of frothy pints, wood-fired pizzas, live music and more on offer. This year's market also marks the launch of the brewery's first-ever doggy menu, so make sure Fido comes hungry. 

All are welcome, and you can book pooch-friendly outdoor seating through the website. If you're a doggy service provider keen on running a stall at the market, enquire about your options here.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
littlecreatures.com.au/news/dog-lovers-market/
Address:
Little Creatures Brewery
Corner Fyans & Swanston St
Geelong
Melbourne
3220
Contact:
littlecreatures.com.au/venues/3-geelong-brewery
03 5202 4009
Transport:
Nearby stations: Geelong South
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Mon-Tue 11am-5pm; Wed-Fri 10am-10pm; Sat, Sun 8am-10pm

Dates and times

