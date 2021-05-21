See dragon boat racing and enjoy food and music at this free, one-day celebration

Head over to Yarra’s Edge in Docklands for Melbourne’s version of the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional holiday that usually takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month in the traditional Chinese calendar. This year, the Melbourne Flames Dragon Boat Club will be putting on a show on Sunday, June 6 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

As well as the colourful dragon boat racing, visitors can also enjoy live music from the Australia Dunhuang Arts Academy. There will also be modern milk tea from the Alley, yum cha by TimHoWan and French croissants from Lune Croissanterie.

You’ll need to register a spot ahead of time as there will be limited spots available.