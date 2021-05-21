Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Dragon Boat Festival

Things to do, Fairs and festivals Yarra's Edge , Docklands Sunday June 6 2021 Free
Dragon boats on water
Photograph: Supplied
See dragon boat racing and enjoy food and music at this free, one-day celebration

Head over to Yarra’s Edge in Docklands for Melbourne’s version of the Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional holiday that usually takes place on the fifth day of the fifth month in the traditional Chinese calendar. This year, the Melbourne Flames Dragon Boat Club will be putting on a show on Sunday, June 6 from 11.30am to 1.30pm.

As well as the colourful dragon boat racing, visitors can also enjoy live music from the Australia Dunhuang Arts Academy. There will also be modern milk tea from the Alley, yum cha by TimHoWan and French croissants from Lune Croissanterie. 

You’ll need to register a spot ahead of time as there will be limited spots available.

Details
Event website: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/celebrate-the-dragon-boat-festival-at-yarras-edge-tickets-152780928871?aff=PR
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Yarra's Edge
Address: 1 Point Park Crescent
Docklands
Melbourne
3008
Price: Free

Dates And Times
