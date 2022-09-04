Time Out says

The world's largest LAN party and computer festival is headed to Australia for the first time ever

Global gaming festival DreamHack started as a small gathering of friends in Sweden, and in the 25 years that followed, it's become the world's largest LAN party and computer festival. It's usually held somewhere in Western Europe or North America, with thousands of gamers from across the globe flocking to the festival and millions tuning in online.

For the first time ever, DreamHack will be hosted in Australia at Melbourne's Olympic Park precinct from September 2-4. The three-day festival runs for 24 hours each day, featuring all manner of games under one roof, including Counter-Strike, League of Legends and Halo. Some of the world's best professional gamers will be competing for a $100,000 USD prize pool.

Centrepiece Arena will transform into a 200-person BYO-computer spectacular, and attendees can also watch live professional esports tournaments and amateur and varsity gaming tournaments. DreamHack expo will also be running, with a variety of meet and greets, panels, screenings, live music and cosplay championships.

Whether you're an occasional board game player, a hardcore computer gamer or are simply keen to check out one of the world's most-watched events, it's set to be an unforgettable weekend. To learn more and get tickets, head to the DreamHack website.

