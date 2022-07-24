Melbourne
Eynesbury Winter Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Eynesbury Homestead, Melbourne
  1. People skating at the Eynesbury Winter Festival
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. Kids play in an igloo at Eynesbury Winter Festival
    Photograph: Supplied
  3. People skating at Eynesbury Winter Festival
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Embrace the chill with ice skating, hot choccies and a bucket load of winter fun

Looking for nearby winter getaways, or need plans to keep your kids occupied over the school holidays? The Eynesbury Homestead has got you covered with a month-long winter festival that's kicking off on June 24. 

Entry to the festival is free, and once you're on the property, you'll have an abundance of activities to choose from. Hit the ice-skating rink while listening to pumping tunes by a local DJ, test your general knowledge at the trivia night and enjoy a mean feed from a variety of food trucks and stalls. 

Other program highlights include Disney character meet-and-greet parties, kids movie days with popcorn and fairy floss and a celebration of the Winter Solstice complete with African drummers, fireworks and fire performers. 

The festival will run until July 24, so check the website for more information and start planning your trip out west. 

After more cold-weather activities? Check out our guide on Melbourne's best winter festivals and events. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
eynesbury.com.au/winter-festival/
Address:
Eynesbury Homestead
487
Eynesbury Road
Eynesbury
3338
Price:
Free

Dates and times

