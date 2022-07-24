Time Out says

Looking for nearby winter getaways, or need plans to keep your kids occupied over the school holidays? The Eynesbury Homestead has got you covered with a month-long winter festival that's kicking off on June 24.

Entry to the festival is free, and once you're on the property, you'll have an abundance of activities to choose from. Hit the ice-skating rink while listening to pumping tunes by a local DJ, test your general knowledge at the trivia night and enjoy a mean feed from a variety of food trucks and stalls.

Other program highlights include Disney character meet-and-greet parties, kids movie days with popcorn and fairy floss and a celebration of the Winter Solstice complete with African drummers, fireworks and fire performers.

The festival will run until July 24, so check the website for more information and start planning your trip out west.