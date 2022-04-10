Melbourne
F1 Pop-Up Garden Bar

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • The Albert Park Hotel, Albert Park
A table set with bao buns, chicken wings and cocktails for an F1 pop-up.
Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

Enjoy four electric days of racing from the comfort of a chic garden bar

After a two-year hiatus, the F1 Australian Grand Prix is finally returning to Melbourne. If you missed out on getting tickets, or you'd simply prefer a more relaxed and quiet space to catch the high-octane races, the Albert Park Hotel is hosting an F1 pop-up garden bar from April 7 to 10.

Rock up and kick your feet up in the al fresco space where the F1 will be streaming from an array of screens. The menu will feature limited-edition cocktails like the Passionfruit Mai Tai and the Peach Collins, as well as an array of bar snacks and dishes. Think oysters with a ginger-infused sweet red vinegar, raw tuna with chilli relish, rice biscuits and black viengar and kung pao cauliflower with Sichuan pepper, green onions and cashews. Diners can get dishes à la carte style or mix and match offerings to curate their own platter. 

Once the F1 has wrapped up, DJs will be on deck to spin tunes late into the evening. You can book your table through the Albert Park Hotel website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Albert Park Hotel
83 Dundas Pl
Albert Park
Melbourne
3206
Contact:
www.thealbertpark.com.au
03 8644 4095
Opening hours:
Daily noon-late

Dates and times

