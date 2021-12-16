Plan your next at-home brunch around this delightful beer-inspired brunch pack by Brick Lane Brewing and Farmer's Daughters. The pack, which retails for $75, comes with high-quality products from some of Victoria's finest producers to help you make a hearty meal of eggs, bacon and toast.

To begin, smack a pat of cultured butter from St David's Dairy on your frying pan. The Fitzroy micro-dairy handcrafts the butter in small quantities from fresh cream, live cultures and Mt Zero Pink Lake salt to make a rich butter that's perfect to eat as is on toast or to enhance your other dishes.

Once the butter has melted, throw on a slab of Saltsmith's stout barrel smoked bacon. The bacon is aged in barrels donated by Brick Lane that used to hold the brewery's Leviathan Cacao Vanilla Imperial Stout.

When your bacon starts to curl up at the edges, crack a few of the Forge Creek free-range eggs onto the pan and pop a few slices of the Revolver dark ale soda bread made by the team at Farmer's Daughters.

Head to the Farmer's Daughters website to place your order for pick up on Sunday, December 19. If you'd rather have someone else make breakfast for you, then head down to the Brick Lane bar on December 19 for the Farmer's Daughters x Brick Lane Brewing pop-up brunch.

