Following recent research on startup funding that discovered only eight per cent of funders back startups with all-women founding teams, the Female Founders Festival is here to shake things up and help women-owned businesses fight back.

Created by Australia’s very own and much loved 100 per cent female-owned spirits company, Baby Pink Gin, the festival is here to showcase some of the best products from a range of local, female-founded businesses. Happening at the Commons in Collingwood on December 10, it’s the perfect opportunity to get your Christmas shopping done and support some amazing women making moves in the world of business.

“I wanted to create an event that not only celebrated female-founded businesses, but made it easy for shoppers to support local when doing their Christmas shopping, and discover new brands and products outside of Instagram,” says Ellen Weigall, the founder of Baby Pink Gin and the festival.

You’ll get to meet the founders and shop the products of some iconic brands, including the Daily Routine, Burn Candles, Figr, Azure Tan and Kobn Towels, to name a few. There will be coffee and pastries available to purchase to feast on in the morning, which will switch out for cocktails, beer, pizza and wine from Baby Pink Gin, Two Birds Brewing, Tillie J Wines and Cartiboy come the afternoon. Word on the street is that four-legged friends are more than welcome, so make sure to bring them along too.

The Female Founders Festival is taking place at the Commons at 36-38 Gipps Street, Collingwood. For more information, visit the website.

