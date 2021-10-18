Melbourne
  1. An exterior shot of the Fitzroy pizzeria Kewpie.
    Photograph: Kate Shanasy
  2. An interior shot of Fitzroy pizzeria Kewpie.
    Photograph: Kate Shanasy
  3. Three pizzas and a pint of beer from Fitzroy pizzeria Kewpie.
    Photograph: Kate Shanasy
Fitzroy's Bimbo has a new name, but the cheap pizza is here to stay

The new name pays homage to the Kewpie baby doll that watches over the goings-on of Brunswick Street

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Fitzroy bar and pizzeria Bimbo is as well-known for its range of cheap and delicious pizzas as it is for the giant Kewpie baby doll on the building’s exterior. That’s why this Brunswick Street institution, which has been around for nearly two decades, is rebranding as Kewpie for its reopening on November 8.

The name and owners may be new, but the pizza menu remains faithful to the original with a range of vegetarian, meat and seafood pizzas that cost no more than $8. Could you ask for a more budget-friendly way to line your stomach before a big night out? 

On top of slinging pizza, Kewpie will also be hosting weekly events. On Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays there will be rotating DJs and local talent playing from 8pm onwards. And then on Sundays from 2pm you can chill out to smooth sounds on vinyls from local record stores. 

Kewpie will celebrate its re-opening with 50 free pizzas every day from November 8 to November 12, so head to the Kewpie website to make a booking for your chance to score a pie to share with your mates. 

For more budget-friendly places to get a feed, check out our list of Melbourne’s best cheap eats.

