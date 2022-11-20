Time Out says

Melbourne flower fans, get ready: following a renowned five-year-long world tour, Fleurs de Villes has arrived in town for an enchanting Christmas show entitled Noël. It's landed inside of Emporium and features 15 life-sized mannequins decked out in festive floral outfits designed by local Melbourne florists.

This year, the fleet of florists includes Florals by Pemberley of Malmsbury; Flowers Vasette; Thrive Flowers and Events; Victoria Whitelaw Beautiful Flowers; Deco Green Concepts; Chantelle Hamilton Design; Judah Rose; Foxy Evergreen; Flowers by Nici; Moonflower Artistry; Lucy Loves Charlie; Frog and Fig Botanicals; and Secret Blossom.

Find all the mannequins and vote for your favourite for a chance to win a $500 Emporium Melbourne gift card. They span across several floors of the shopping centre and will be on display from November 10 to 20. And if you want to bring some fresh blooms home with you, a pop-up flower market will take place on Saturday, November 19 and you can sign up for floral workshops here.

