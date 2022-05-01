Melbourne
Garden State Festival

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Around Melbourne, Melbourne
A woman tending to potted plants.
Photograph: Cotton Bro
Time Out says

This three-day festival is an ode to the modern gardener, with heaps of installations and activities to explore

If you're an avid gardener, a self-described plant mum or dad or simply love greenery, then check out Garden State Festival, a three-day event celebrating all things gardening. The three-day festival kicks off on April 29 and features installations, activities and spaces that explore what it means to be a gardener in contemporary society. 

Highlights include a landscape designer leading a garden tour that explores the concept of reclaimed gardens, a workshop on turning natural found objects into ceramic pressings and a garden mural installation taking place over the weekend. On April 30 and May 1, the Plant Society will host ticketed events and panel discussions featuring guests like the Huxleys, Atong Atem, Jo Ferguson and more. 

There will be more than 20 events over the course of the weekend, so head to the website to explore the entire program. 

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
gardenstatefestival.com.au/
Address:
Around Melbourne
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Various

Dates and times

