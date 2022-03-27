Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gay Stuff Markets

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Victorian Pride Centre, St Kilda
  1. An aerial overview of an event happening at the Victorian Pride Centre.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. An aerial overview of a market session at the Victorian Pride Centre.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Get your wallet and reusable bags ready, because the Gay Stuff Markets are headed to St Kilda

Since the first Gay Stuff Markets took place in Fitzroy in 2016, the market has popped up at venues all across Melbourne. This time, it's headed to the Victorian Pride Centre on March 27 with an enviable collection of specialty goods from local creators, artisans and style makers.

From noon to 4pm, the Pride Centre's lobby will be filled with stalls run by local makers and artists. Peruse an eclectic mix of goods including fashion staples, accessories, plants, homewares, jewellery, art, crafts, books, handmade goods and more.  

Vendors have not been announced yet, but you can keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates. The markets are free to attend, meaning you'll be able to save all your dosh on filling your bag with goodies to take home.

Love a good market? Check out our guide to the best ones in Melbourne for everything from farm-fresh produce to vintage fashions and designer homewares.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Victorian Pride Centre
79/81 Fitzroy Street
St Kilda
Melbourne
3182
Contact:
pridecentre.org.au
03 7035 3592
contact@pridecentre.org.au
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Sun 10am-6pm; Mon-Sat 9am-6pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.