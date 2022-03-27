Time Out says

Get your wallet and reusable bags ready, because the Gay Stuff Markets are headed to St Kilda

Since the first Gay Stuff Markets took place in Fitzroy in 2016, the market has popped up at venues all across Melbourne. This time, it's headed to the Victorian Pride Centre on March 27 with an enviable collection of specialty goods from local creators, artisans and style makers.

From noon to 4pm, the Pride Centre's lobby will be filled with stalls run by local makers and artists. Peruse an eclectic mix of goods including fashion staples, accessories, plants, homewares, jewellery, art, crafts, books, handmade goods and more.

Vendors have not been announced yet, but you can keep an eye on the Facebook event page for updates. The markets are free to attend, meaning you'll be able to save all your dosh on filling your bag with goodies to take home.

