Name a better way to celebrate the end of lockdown than with free lasagne

In celebration of World Pasta Day, Thornbury joint 1800 Lasagne has partnered with Toyota to deliver free lasagne to lucky Melburnians. We’re guessing you’re keen on eating out at all of your favourite locals when lockdown ends, but don’t miss out on this chance to load up on tasty (and free!) carbs.

1800 Lasagne has become a cult favourite pasta delivery service during the lockdown, with all deliveries being done by the front of house staff members and kitchen crew. This will hopefully be the last delivery staff has to make before the restaurant pivots back to in-person dining.

This offer is first come first serve until sold out, so head to the 1800 Lasagne website for your chance to win. If you simply can’t wait until then to get your lasagne fix, you can head to the website to place an order for delivery this week.

RECOMMENDED: Fiending for pasta, tiramisu and antipasti? Check out our list of the best Italian restaurants in Melbourne.