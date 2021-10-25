Melbourne
Timeout

Get ready for $10 activities at Melbourne Funlab venues on November 9

Enjoy $10 arcade games, putt-putt or bowling, with all proceeds going towards Headspace

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Enjoy putt-putt, bowling or arcade games for just $10 on the fifth annual ‘Day of Fun’ this November 9. Thanks to a partnership between Funlab and Headspace, Victorian fun-seekers can head to participating Funlab venues on the day and only spend $10 per activity, with all proceeds going directly towards youth mental health services. 

The participating Melbourne venues include the Bayside, Eastland, QV and Melbourne Central locations of Strike Bowling; the Bayside, Crown, CBD and Eastland locations of Holey Moley Golf Club; and the CBD locations of Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq and B. Lucky & Sons. For just $10 per activity, you can spend the day bowling, playing laser tag, doing an escape room, playing arcade games and chasing mates in bumper cars. 

This is the fifth annual ‘Day of Fun’, and after the year we’ve all had, it's a great opportunity to not only socialise with friends, but also support the mental health and wellbeing of young Australians. 

Funlab has already raised close to $400,000 to date and aims to donate more than $200,000 through this year’s activities. Bookings are essential and can be made through each participating venue’s website. Head to the Funlab website for a full list of participating venues and opening hours. 

RECOMMENDED: The best things to do in Melbourne this week.

