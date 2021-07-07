Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie

Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie

Desserts by Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie
Photograph: Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie

Everything at this Elsternwick patisserie is gluten, dairy, and nut free

Chef Liran Adka, former pastry chef at Vue de Monde, opened Glazed Gluten Free Patisserie in early 2020. Navigating the world of pastries when you have allergies can be tough, but Glazed is here to provide you with tasty treats that are gluten-, nut- and dairy-free.

The desserts are the showstoppers here and include passionfruit and lemongrass mousses, vegan lamingtons, apricot and vanilla bean tarts, and chocolate-covered meringue bites. There is also a wide selection of bread loaves, focaccias, bagels, rolls and scrolls as well as quiches and pizza slabs.

For your next special occasion, you can order a ‘Celebration Box’. These boxes, which are essentially a grazing platter filled with desserts and seasonal fruits, are perfect for birthdays, anniversaries and group events.

All items are available in store and for local pickup through an online order.

By: Adena Maier

Address: Shop 2/1-3 Carre St
Elsternwick
Melbourne
3185
Contact:
www.glazedglutenfree.com.au Call Venue (03) 9533 0315
Opening hours: Tues-Thurs, 9am-4pm; Fri 9am-3pm; Sun 9am-4pm
