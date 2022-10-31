Melbourne
Global Ballooning Anniversary Package

  • Things to do, Pop-up locations
  • Global Ballooning hot air balloon flights, Richmond
Hot air balloon in the Yarra Valley
Photograph: Visions of Victoria
Time Out says

To celebrate its 30th anniversary, Global Ballooning has launched a luxe, limited-edition package

Did you know that Melbourne was the first Australian city to fly a hot air balloon back in 1858 and that it's the only major city in the world you can commercially balloon over? Balloons and Melbourne go together like peas and carrots, and for the last 30 years, Global Ballooning has been our city's pre-eminent purveyor of hot air ballooning. 

To celebrate three decades of servicing the sky with more than 100,000 passengers, the business is offering 30 ultra-luxe Stay and Spa Getaway packages. For $1,398, you and a guest will enjoy a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the Yarra Valley followed by a sparkling buffet breakfast. But that's not all – afterwards, you'll be taken to your one-bedroom suite, where you'll enjoy the pampering portion of your package.

Upon arrival, you'll receive a welcome pack containing artisan cheeses, chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of Balgownie cuvee, candles, roses and spa amenities. But don't fill up on sweet treats, because your package also entitles you to a three-course dinner for two. 

The offer ends on October 31, but you can book the package for any time between now and October 31, 2023. For more information, head to the Global Ballooning website.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week. 

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.globalballooning.com.au/
Address:
Global Ballooning hot air balloon flights
30 Dickmann Street
Richmond
Melbourne
3121
Price:
$699 per person
Opening hours:
Daily

Dates and times

