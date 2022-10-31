Time Out says

Did you know that Melbourne was the first Australian city to fly a hot air balloon back in 1858 and that it's the only major city in the world you can commercially balloon over? Balloons and Melbourne go together like peas and carrots, and for the last 30 years, Global Ballooning has been our city's pre-eminent purveyor of hot air ballooning.

To celebrate three decades of servicing the sky with more than 100,000 passengers, the business is offering 30 ultra-luxe Stay and Spa Getaway packages. For $1,398, you and a guest will enjoy a sunrise hot air balloon ride over the Yarra Valley followed by a sparkling buffet breakfast. But that's not all – afterwards, you'll be taken to your one-bedroom suite, where you'll enjoy the pampering portion of your package.

Upon arrival, you'll receive a welcome pack containing artisan cheeses, chocolate-covered strawberries, a bottle of Balgownie cuvee, candles, roses and spa amenities. But don't fill up on sweet treats, because your package also entitles you to a three-course dinner for two.

The offer ends on October 31, but you can book the package for any time between now and October 31, 2023. For more information, head to the Global Ballooning website.

