Since its inception nearly a decade ago, the annual Glow Winter Arts Festival has brought loads of after-dark fun to Stonnington. From June 3 to 19, two of the precinct's most lush parks will be glowing up with a dazzling program of immersive light, colour and art. This year, the festival's theme is metamorphosis and the festival has a series of newly commissioned outdoor illuminations exploring the concept.

From June 3 to 12, head to Prahran Square to explore an installation that transforms the park's urban forest into a living breathing organism through the use of lighting tubes and a soundscape that combines more than 150 recordings of human and animal breaths.

From June 16 to 19, Central Park Gardens in Malvern East will be lit up by five dreamy illuminations by different artists. Explore an interactive sound and light installation made of inflatable arches, or visit the park's fountain that's engulfed by a thousand glittering flowers that trail to a giant illuminated blossom.

The lights come on at 6pm each night, and the festival is completely free to attend. And because it wouldn't be a winter festival without hot chocolates and delicious wintery feeds, there will be a variety of food trucks on-site each night.

By nature of the event being outdoors and in low light, some areas may be difficult to access for those with low mobility or using a wheelchair. Find details on accessibility here.

