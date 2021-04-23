A festival dedicated to the pillowy potato is making its way back to Melbourne

Gnocch, gnocch. Who's there? It's the Ascot Lot's second-ever Gnocchi Festival of course.

The food truck park will transform into a potato dumpling haven with food trucks and stalls dishing out gnocchi by the plateful on Saturday, May 8, and let's hope their puns aren't as bad as ours. Expect to see the likes of Italian Chef, Pasta Face, Ardor Food Co. (gluten free gnocchi), Eat My Balls, Pearl of the Quarter and gnocchi stalls that will ensure your kitchen is well-stocked with the chunky little clouds.

The event is vegan and gluten-free friendly, and even doggo-friendly so you can bring your four-legged pals too.

The Ascot Lot’s outdoor garden bar and indoor drinking hall will sling Italian-inspired cocktails, including Aperol Spritzes and Peach Bellinis, plus there will be plenty of live entertainment to keep you grooving.

Book online here for free and head on down on May 8.