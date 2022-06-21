Time Out says

Roll out the green carpet for an elevated mini-golf experience, complete with polaroid photos and cocktails

Melbourne's favourite mini-golf joint is teaming up with Southern Comfort to provide punters with a VIP putt-putt experience. Spice up your autumn date night plans or switch up your usual dinner catch up with friends by rocking up and asking to upgrade your game to Golf Class.

The Holey Moley staff will then prepare to get your good times swinging into motion, putter and Southern Comfort-spiked cocktail in hand. Try the Southern Peach made with Tuaca liqueur, lemon and white peach, or the New Orleans Sour made with passionfruit, lemon, egg white and a touch of Adelaide Gills Distillery Gin.

You'll also receive a visor, an enamel pin decorated with a disco ball, golf caddy or lightning bolt, some rainbow popcorn and a polaroid picture taken by Holey Moley's putt putt paparazzi.

The upgrade adds an additional $35 to a standard game, and you can book in through the Holey Moley website.

