Golf Class

  • Things to do, Games and hobbies
  • Holey Moley Crown, Southbank
  1. A girl wearing a green cap and orange jacket standing in a room with dollar bills falling.
    Photograph: Zennieshia Butts
  2. A group of friends sitting around a table with cocktails and polaroid pictures.
    Photograph: Zennieshia Butts
Time Out says

Roll out the green carpet for an elevated mini-golf experience, complete with polaroid photos and cocktails

Melbourne's favourite mini-golf joint is teaming up with Southern Comfort to provide punters with a VIP putt-putt experience. Spice up your autumn date night plans or switch up your usual dinner catch up with friends by rocking up and asking to upgrade your game to Golf Class.

The Holey Moley staff will then prepare to get your good times swinging into motion, putter and Southern Comfort-spiked cocktail in hand. Try the Southern Peach made with Tuaca liqueur, lemon and white peach, or the New Orleans Sour made with passionfruit, lemon, egg white and a touch of Adelaide Gills Distillery Gin. 

You'll also receive a visor, an enamel pin decorated with a disco ball, golf caddy or lightning bolt, some rainbow popcorn and a polaroid picture taken by Holey Moley's putt putt paparazzi.

The upgrade adds an additional $35 to a standard game, and you can book in through the Holey Moley website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Holey Moley Crown
8 Whiteman Street
Southbank
Melbourne
3006
Contact:
www.holeymoley.com.au/locations/crown-melbourne
1300 727 833
info@holeymoley.com.au
Price:
from $35
Opening hours:
Daily noon-1am

Dates and times

