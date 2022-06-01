Melbourne
Good Food and Wine Show

Graze through the best food and wine around town – and cheese, lots of it

The annual Good Food and Wine Show is hitting the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on June 3 through to June 5 for a foodtopia of epic proportions. 

Here you’ll be able to sample over 600 varieties of wine, share a bite with friends and meet producers, makers and growers from across the country. 

And the best part? This year, the show celebrates its 21st birthday, which also happens to coincide with National Cheese Day, so there'll be over 60 cheeses on offer from the best cheesemakers in Australia and abroad. You can also expect masterclasses, installations and interactive sessions, like a double decker bus full of whisky, a cool G&T mixing session and a huge cement-mixer-turned-cocktail-shaker churning some serious drinks – just in case wine isn't quite your thing.

Some of Australia's favourite chefs including Miguel Maestre, Justine Schofield, Silvia Colloca, Analiese Gregory, Brendan Pang and Sammy Jakubiak will be there with recipe masterclasses too. 

It all goes down at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre in South Wharf, so grab your ticket and a friend to tag along. 

Cjay Aksoy
