Grace Tame

  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Arts Centre Melbourne, Southbank
Activist Grace Tame in a black-and-white flannel.
Photograph: Kishka Jenkins
Time Out says

The 2021 Australian of the Year is hosting a series of live-in-conversation shows in celebration of releasing her memoir

In 2019, the Tasmanian-born Grace Tame was finally able to share her harrowing story of childhood sexual abuse with the world, after years of being quieted by the state's strict gag laws. It was only the beginning for Tame, who went on to fight tooth-and-nail for law changes and to normalise conversations around the confronting topic.

Tame stepped squarely into the public eye in 2021 when she was celebrated as Australian of the Year in recognition of her contributions – and now, she's releasing her memoir, The Ninth Life of a Diamond Miner

To support the release, Tame is embarking on a national tour of Australia for a series of live-in-conversation shows. The tour kicks off in Sydney on September 27 before hitting ACM Playhouse in Melbourne on September 29, where she'll be joined by Magda Szubanski of Kath & Kim fame. 

"I have given heart and tears and raw honesty (and a few dad jokes) to this project – my whole self," says Tame. "I can't wait to share it with you and to keep the conversation going." 

Proceeds from the tour will directly support the Grace Tame Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that campaigns for and helps fund initiatives designed to prevent and respond to sexual abuse. Tickets are on sale from August 5 through the Grace Tame website

Looking for more to do in our city? Here are the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.gracetame.com/
Address:
Arts Centre Melbourne
100 St Kilda Rd
Melbourne
3004
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders Street

Dates and times

