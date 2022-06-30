Melbourne
Hamilton on Show

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Sofitel Melbourne, Melbourne
  • Recommended
  1. A Hamilton-inspired dish topped with peanuts and cranberry powder.
    Photograph: Supplied
  2. An overhead shot of a duck dish at the Sofitel.
    Photograph: Supplied
Time Out says

The heavily-hyped hip-hop musical has inspired a four-course dinner at the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins

In case you've been living under a rock for the past few years, Hamilton is the Tony, Grammy, Olivier and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton. It's a feast for the eyes and ears, and now for your tastebuds, too, as the Sofitel Melbourne on Collins has launched a Hamilton-inspired dinner. 

The Sofitel Melbourne is just a short walk from Her Majesty's Theatre, which Hamilton has been calling home. The production has been described by The New York Times as a "theatrical landmark" that has "transformed theatre and the way we think about history," and thus it deserves a big night out to celebrate. To make things easy, book a room at the Sofitel and then prepare to indulge in the four-course Hamilton-inspired menu at No. 35 Restaurant, which sits 35 levels above ground and offers sky-high views of the Yarra and Southbank.

The dinner, which costs $115 per person, includes dishes like From the Caribbean, which features tiger prawns, polenta, confit baby corn and creole sauce and Jefferson in Paris, a showcase of seared duck, whipped goats cheese, caramelised walnuts and rosemary jus. And because peanut butter and jam is always a good combination, the It Ends With a Duel dessert pairs peanut butter parfait with strawberry gel, chocolate ganache, salted caramel and berries. 

The Sofitel is the official hotel partner for Hamilton, and to demonstrate its commitment to being Melbourne's hotel for the arts, several of the show's original costumes are currently on display in the lobby until the end of June. To finish off your Hamilton festivities, pop by the Atrium Bar for a post-show nightcap to debrief the experience with a Hamilton-inspired cocktail from June 1 to August 31.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Written by Jade Solomon

Details

Event website:
www.sofitel-melbourne.com.au/
Address:
Sofitel Melbourne
25 Collins St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.sofitelmelbourne.com.au
03 9653 0000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Parliament

Dates and times

Buy
