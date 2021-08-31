High Country at Home is back with virtual classes by the region’s most talented makers

Take a virtual escape to enjoy all of the delights of Victoria’s High Country this September with ‘High Country at Home’ a collection of classes and experiences from around the region. The event first ran last year and is returning with even more interactive online experiences run by some of the High Country’s most talented makers, roasters, distillers and chefs who are keen to share their expert knowledge, tips and tricks.

If you missed out last time or want to hone the skills you learned, several of the experiences from last year’s session are on offer again. Take a guided wine class while learning how to make pillowy gnocchi with husband and wife duo Katrina and Fredo Pizzini, or learn the ins and outs of gin with a Gin Appreciation session with Dirk Bester of Glenbosch Wine Estate.

On top of the returning experiences from last year, there are heaps of new workshops and classes on offer too. Learn to brew fresh, natural remedies with Naomi Ingleton of Beechworth’s Farmacy Co. in a 90-minute zoom workshop. Receive a herbal remedy kit and learn how to make an elderberry tonic to support the immune system, a ‘cooling tea’ for weight loss and menopause and a ‘focus tea’ that promotes sleep and digestion.

Zoos have sadly been closed during lockdown, so what’s the next best thing? A virtual high tea with the meerkats of Mansfield Zoo. Zookeeper Brownen Wilson will introduce you to their friendly meerkats Onch, Nerf, Chip, Dale and Evel Knievel via Zoom. You’ll get to observe their adorable personalities and learn what a day in the life of a meerkat is like as they enjoy their afternoon lunch of fruits, veggies and mealworms.

There’s also a class about one of the things Melburnians love the most: coffee. Join Sixpence Coffee guru Luke Dudley as he explains the golden ratio of coffee brewing, how your favourite barista manages to get the milk so perfectly creamy and how you can make the ultimate coffee at home.

Or perhaps what you want is to wow your friends with your intimate knowledge of wine once lockdown ends? Try a DIY wine blending class with Delatite Wines or learn everything there is to know about Muscat wines in this interactive class by Pfeiffer Wines. Each class comes with a pack that includes all of the wines you need to participate in the session.

Browse the entire selection of experiences via the website. If you’re not too keen on taking classes but want to enjoy some of the tasty treats made in the High Country, check out this online marketplace. You’ll find products from all around the region including wine, beer, gin, honey, luxe granola, sauces, olives, locally roasted coffee and boutique wares from nearly 100 High Country businesses.

