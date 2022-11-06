Time Out says

Experiencing a severe case of wanderlust? Don’t worry, we get it – the past two years have been a blur of cancelled plans, delayed flights and border closures. But the good news is that travel is well and truly back, and if you’re looking to finally plan the adventure of a lifetime, there’s one event you can’t miss: the Holiday and Travel Show.

Taking place at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre on November 5-6, the Holiday and Travel Show is your one-stop destination for all things related to domestic and international travel. There will be experts and exhibitors from different areas of the industry covering everything from tours and cruises to hotels, airlines and tourism bodies – essentially, all the elements you need to plan and book your big holiday.

It’s also a wonderful opportunity to score some handy tips, save money and maybe win an epic prize. You can even chat with presenters from Getaway, who will be on hand at the event to share valuable travel information.

“The Holiday and Travel Show will give people the chance to talk to owners and operators from across the globe so that they can get first-hand knowledge about their next trip,” says Gary Fitz-Roy, managing director of Expertise Events. “This event will provide everyone with inspiration, but also information to help them plan and book their next holiday.”

The Travel and Holiday Show is a free event. For further information and to register your interest, head to the website.

