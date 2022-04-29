Time Out says

Since the first Homo Erotica party lit up Inflation Nightclub in February 2020, it has become one of Melbourne's most popular queer dance parties. When you rock up, you can expect dirty, filthy techno music, outrageous queer performances and a rollicking good time. The theme changes each month, and the theme of the April 29 party is Intergalactica.

Channel Jane Fonda in Barbarella with shimmery, skin-tight bodysuits and space boots, attempt that Princess Leia 'do or put on an alien-green jumpsuit. You're welcome to go all out, and fetish costumery and nudity are encouraged. Whatever you wear, make sure that you can move around and boogie comfortably because live music will be pumping all night long. The stellar DJ line-up includes the likes of PWD, SMB8, Jack Hardmën and Uff.

The event is ticketed, and you can book your spot through the event page.

In recognition of Australia being stolen land, complimentary tickets are available to those identifying as First Nations Australians.

