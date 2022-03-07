How Melburnians can help Ukraine right now

On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine under the guise of 'disarming' and 'denazifing' Ukraine. According to the Kyiv Independent, Russian troops have shelled civilians in residential areas, attacked civilian structures like schools and houses, and have left hundreds dead and thousands injured.

To get additional context, we spoke to members of the community with ties to Ukraine about how they’re feeling, how their family is doing and what they suggest Melburnians do to help and show solidarity. Stefan Bugryn is an AACTA-nominated documentary filmmaker behind War Mothers, a film following the stories of three women living in war-torn regions of Ukraine. He also has relatives living across Ukraine, one of whom has just enlisted to fight and is using a gun for the first time in his life.

“He operates a recycling plant and has done quite well for himself, but he has no understanding of military or warfare. He doesn’t understand what holding a gun means,” says Bugryn. “He’s now fighting.”

It’s a deeply personal situation for Bugryn, who is now also volunteering for the Australian-managed humanitarian aid initiative Ukraine Crisis Appeal. And there are many other Ukrainians across Victoria watching and fearing for the fates of their friends and family back home. For Eugene Tekuch, a senior technology consultant whose parents remain in Ukraine, the feeling is one of helpless anger, horror and enormous pain.

“Every morning and every night, I call my parents to [see] if they got through the day. I know that the fighting is very close to where they live, and they are unable to leave the area,” says Tekuch. “I almost faint if they don’t pick up the phone for more than five seconds.”

For those who’ve been watching the coverage, feeling that same sense of helplessness and are eager to help, we looked to Ukrainian resources as well as suggestions from Bugryn and Tekuch to help guide you. Scroll down to find reliable news sources to support, funds to donate to and organisations to follow.

Looking for even more ways to do your bit? Time Out Global has rounded up 17 ways that you can help the people of Ukraine right now.