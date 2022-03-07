Melbourne
A group of protestors, one of whom is holding a sign that reads Stop War Help Ukraine.
Photograph: Katie Godowski

How Melburnians can help Ukraine right now

We've rounded up Ukrainian organisations to support, petitions to sign and reliable sources of news to read

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
On February 24, Russian president Vladimir Putin launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine under the guise of 'disarming' and 'denazifing' Ukraine. According to the Kyiv Independent, Russian troops have shelled civilians in residential areas, attacked civilian structures like schools and houses, and have left hundreds dead and thousands injured. 

To get additional context, we spoke to members of the community with ties to Ukraine about how they’re feeling, how their family is doing and what they suggest Melburnians do to help and show solidarity. Stefan Bugryn is an AACTA-nominated documentary filmmaker behind War Mothers, a film following the stories of three women living in war-torn regions of Ukraine. He also has relatives living across Ukraine, one of whom has just enlisted to fight and is using a gun for the first time in his life. 

“He operates a recycling plant and has done quite well for himself, but he has no understanding of military or warfare. He doesn’t understand what holding a gun means,” says Bugryn. “He’s now fighting.” 

It’s a deeply personal situation for Bugryn, who is now also volunteering for the Australian-managed humanitarian aid initiative Ukraine Crisis Appeal. And there are many other Ukrainians across Victoria watching and fearing for the fates of their friends and family back home. For Eugene Tekuch, a senior technology consultant whose parents remain in Ukraine, the feeling is one of helpless anger, horror and enormous pain. 

“Every morning and every night, I call my parents to [see] if they got through the day. I know that the fighting is very close to where they live, and they are unable to leave the area,” says Tekuch. “I almost faint if they don’t pick up the phone for more than five seconds.” 

For those who’ve been watching the coverage, feeling that same sense of helplessness and are eager to help, we looked to Ukrainian resources as well as suggestions from Bugryn and Tekuch to help guide you. Scroll down to find reliable news sources to support, funds to donate to and organisations to follow. 

Looking for even more ways to do your bit? Time Out Global has rounded up 17 ways that you can help the people of Ukraine right now.

Be sure to use the correct wording
Photograph: Matti

Be sure to use the correct wording

When it comes to war, language and semantics are crucial in how the events are perceived. Instead of calling it the Ukrainian-Russian conflict, refer to it as the Ukrainian-Russian war or the Russian war. Refer to Ukraine's capital as Kyiv, rather than with the Russian spelling of Kiev, and refer to Russian troops as invaders instead of peacekeepers. All of these language choices are part of ensuring that we are only sharing fact-based information about Russian aggression. 

Read and share reliable sources of news
Photograph: The Kyiv Independent

Read and share reliable sources of news

To ensure that you're not spreading misinformation, it's important that you're primarily referring to news from leading media outlets in Ukraine. The Kyiv Independent is an English-language outlet that provides ongoing information about the war, fact checks on disinformation campaigns and highlights human rights issues in areas that Russia has occupied. You can also try Ukrinform, Liga.net and InformNapalm for additional insights about the war. You can also find reliable coverage from the Guardian. And if you prefer podcasts, Bugryn suggests an English-language one called Ukraine World

Listen to Ukrainian voices
Photograph: Cinema Australia

Listen to Ukrainian voices

Reading news articles can be helpful for getting all the facts straight, but if you want to understand the lived experiences of people in Ukraine, you should set some time aside to watch documentaries. Bugryn's War Mothers was filmed just a few years ago and follows the lives of three women living in Zaporizhia along the eastern front of the war in Ukraine. The Guardian has put together a list of 20 films, including both documentaries and fiction features, that highlight experiences like abuse in the Soviet army, the Chernobyl explosion and more. To understand what's happening now, it's important to understand what has happened in the past. 

Support the Ukraine Crisis Appeal
Photograph: Rodnae

Support the Ukraine Crisis Appeal

If you'd prefer to donate to an Australian organisation, then consider making a monetary contribution to the Ukraine Crisis Appeal (UCA). It's supported by the Australian Federation of Ukrainian Organisations and it works to meet the immediate needs of the crisis-affected civilian population in Ukraine. That means using the funds for things like medical equipment, food and more. The organisation also uses some of the funds for the sponsorship of a veteran's aid program, to assist Ukrainians who have served in the ongoing conflict with services like occupational therapy. 

Make a donation to the Ukrainian military
Photograph: Defense Visual Information Distribution Service

Make a donation to the Ukrainian military

In order to be a match for the size and scope of Russia's military, Ukraine needs support funding necessary ammunition, shields, communication devices and more. As you've probably seen on the news, heaps of civilians have been joining the fight on the front lines, as well as president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and they'll all need the proper equipment. The National Bank of Ukraine created a special multi-currency account to collect donations that will be used to support the Ukrainian military. You can find how to donate with AUD here. If you'd prefer, you can also donate to Kyiv-based charity Army SOS  

Welcome Ukrainian refugees
Photograph: GivingTuesday

Welcome Ukrainian refugees

According to the ABC, more than 1,000 visas have been approved and many Ukrainians are due to start arriving in Melbourne. Bear in mind that many of them are leaving the only home they've ever known and may struggle to support themselves here. If you can, offer assistance in the way of monetary support and gifting food items. A warm welcome goes a long way. You can also register with the Association of Ukrainians in Victoria and indicate that you're interested in helping in the resettlement of refugees entering Victoria. This could mean donating goods, helping to coordinate their arrival, taking phone calls, running community and social events, amongst other things. 

Be vocal on social media
Photograph: Tracy Le Blanc

Be vocal on social media

Aside from violent conflict, another major aspect of this war is a Russian disinformation campaign. To combat this, the  Association of Ukrainians in Victoria (AUV) suggests joining online campaigns by using hashtags like #CloseTheSky, #NoFlyZone, #StandWithUkraine, #StopPutinNOW and #StopRussianAggression. Resharing photos and videos from Ukraine that show destruction can help combat propaganda. 

