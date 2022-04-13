If you get filled with a sense of wonder from shooting stars, prepare to get your mind blown at the annual Lyrid meteor shower. Every April, a torrent of meteors whizzes across the sky and burns up in the atmosphere to create beautiful, sparkling flashes of light. The event, which is visible across skies worldwide, is expected to take place this year from April 14 to 30.

The fireballs are created by debris from the comet Thatcher. The Lyrids are actually one of the oldest recorded meteor showers with some historical Chinese texts mentioning the shower over 2,500 years ago. At its peak, viewers can expect to see around 20 shooting stars per hour. But even at off-peak hours, you're likely to see the occasional flash of light or cluster of shooting stars.

This year, the peak is estimated to take place around 5PM AEST, so bundle up for an early morning or late night of stargazing. This interactive map can tell you exactly where to look. The best part? You don’t need any special equipment or really any astronomical skills to view this meteor shower – just make sure to give your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. Keep in mind that Lyrid meteors are relatively fast, but on the plus side they are surprisingly bright.

Happy meteor watching!

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.