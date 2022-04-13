Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Meteor shower over horizon
Photograph: Fernando Rodrigues/Creative Commons

How to see the Lyrid meteor shower in Melbourne

At its peak, you'll be able to see up to 20 meteors per hour in the night sky

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

If you get filled with a sense of wonder from shooting stars, prepare to get your mind blown at the annual Lyrid meteor shower. Every April, a torrent of meteors whizzes across the sky and burns up in the atmosphere to create beautiful, sparkling flashes of light. The event, which is visible across skies worldwide, is expected to take place this year from April 14 to 30. 

The fireballs are created by debris from the comet Thatcher. The Lyrids are actually one of the oldest recorded meteor showers with some historical Chinese texts mentioning the shower over 2,500 years ago. At its peak, viewers can expect to see around 20 shooting stars per hour. But even at off-peak hours, you're likely to see the occasional flash of light or cluster of shooting stars.

This year, the peak is estimated to take place around 5PM AEST, so bundle up for an early morning or late night of stargazing. This interactive map can tell you exactly where to look. The best part? You don’t need any special equipment or really any astronomical skills to view this meteor shower – just make sure to give your eyes enough time to adjust to the darkness. Keep in mind that Lyrid meteors are relatively fast, but on the plus side they are surprisingly bright. 

Happy meteor watching!

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.