Timeout

Indie Spirits Tasting

  The Craft & Co, Collingwood
Time Out says

Taste your way through more than 200 independent spirits ranging from gin and whisky to vermouth and mezcal

Collingwood distillery the Craft & Co started the Indie Spirits Tasting event back in 2015 as an opportunity for smaller brands to showcase their products to bartenders and stockists. Since then, thirsty drink enthusiasts found out about it and it's basically turned into a fun and boozy arvo of sampling delicious spirits from Australia and the world over. 

The event took a Covid-induced two-year hiatus, but it's back on for May 8 with a line-up of more than 30 exhibitors and over 200 products to sample. Ticketholders will have the opportunity to taste their way through heaps of spirits while picking the brains of the master distillers and brand owners behind them. 

It's no secret that the Aussie craft spirits industry is absolutely booming – and some of the brands responsible will be in attendance. Think Never Never Distilling Co, Archie Rose, Boat Rocker and many more. Those keenly interested in the drinks making process can join in on Spirited Talks, a series of seminars and panel discussions about topics like how to bottle your own brand of booze and how to make Australian whiskies that stand up to some of the world's best. 

The event runs from 1pm to 4pm on May 8 – tickets start at just $45 and include tastings, snacks and seminars. Get yours through the website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
The Craft & Co
390 Smith St
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066
Contact:
www.thecraftandco.com.au
03 9417 4755
info@thecraftandco.com.au
Price:
from $45
Opening hours:
Wed-Thu 10am-10pm; Fri 10am-11pm; Sat 8am-11pm; Sun 8am-6pm

Dates and times

