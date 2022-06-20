Time Out says

Start your enGINes – this celebration of all things gin is back and bigger than ever

After taking Sydney by storm in August, Junipalooza is headed to Melbourne from October 21 to 23 with more than 50 different Australian and international craft distillers in tow. Come to the Timber Yard in Port Melbourne ready to sip your way through a selection of more than 100 different gins.

Some of the distillers that will be in attendance include Archie Rose Distilling Co (Australia's most highly awarded distillery), Never Never Distilling Co (the team behind the oyster shell gin) and Four Pillars Gin (named the world's leading gin producer by the IWSC in 2019 and 2020).

It's a meet-the-maker style festival, so come ready with your burning questions about how gin is made and how it's best served. Each guest will receive a keepsake tasting glass that they can take with them as they wander from stall to stall, and if you like something that you sampled, you can purchase your favourite tipples at the Junipalooza shop to take home with you.

Tickets include free samples from the gin stands and a bespoke show guide. Tickets start at $48 per person and are on sale now through the website.