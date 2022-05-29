Time Out says

Dreaming about a warm island holiday, but don't have the time or money to ship off just yet? For a fraction of the money, treat yourself to an Indonesian-inspired bottomless boozy brunch at Kata Kita. Every weekend of May, you can pop in to enjoy delicious Indonesian fare with cocktails, mocktails and Asian beer to match.

The menu blends cross-regional Indonesian food with popular street-style eats; think whole-roasted Balinese-style pork, a vegan salad tossed with a peanut sauce dressing, Javanese fried chicken and a mix of punchy sambals. Pair the spicy, fragrant dishes with free-flowing Indonesian-inspired cocktails like the Bubble Gum Squash, which blends vodka, bubble gum syrup and lemonade, or the Aperol Jungle, a bitter and fruity mix of Aperol, orange juice and apple syrup.

The bottomless lunch is $60 per person, and bookings must be made in advance through the website. With your booking, you're entitled to one main, one dessert and bottomless drinks.

