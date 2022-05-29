Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kata Kita Boozy Bottomless Lunch

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Kata Kita, Melbourne
  1. A plate of rice with stir-fried vegetables.
    Photograph: Griffin Simm
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A line-up of cocktails from Indonesian restaurant Kata Kita.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Take a two-hour holiday to Indonesia with free-flowing nasi goreng, Indonesian beers and more

Dreaming about a warm island holiday, but don't have the time or money to ship off just yet? For a fraction of the money, treat yourself to an Indonesian-inspired bottomless boozy brunch at Kata Kita. Every weekend of May, you can pop in to enjoy delicious Indonesian fare with cocktails, mocktails and Asian beer to match.

The menu blends cross-regional Indonesian food with popular street-style eats; think whole-roasted Balinese-style pork, a vegan salad tossed with a peanut sauce dressing, Javanese fried chicken and a mix of punchy sambals. Pair the spicy, fragrant dishes with free-flowing Indonesian-inspired cocktails like the Bubble Gum Squash, which blends vodka, bubble gum syrup and lemonade, or the Aperol Jungle, a bitter and fruity mix of Aperol, orange juice and apple syrup. 

The bottomless lunch is $60 per person, and bookings must be made in advance through the website. With your booking, you're entitled to one main, one dessert and bottomless drinks.

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.eventbrite.com/e/kata-kitas-indonesian-style-bottomless-boozy-lunch-tickets-317399138367
Address:
Kata Kita
266 La Trobe St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.katakita.com.au
hello@katakita.com.au
Price:
from $60
Opening hours:
7am-10:30pm, Tue-Fri

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.