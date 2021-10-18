Paddle along the Yarra River in a kayak to discover Melbourne from a totally new perspective

We’re pretty lucky having a river running through our city – mostly because it means we get to do things like paddle a kayak along it and observe Melbourne’s skyline from a pretty unique vantage point.

Kayak Melbourne specialises in guided kayak tours that take you along the Yarra River between Victoria Harbour and Melbourne Park. You can choose to soak up the sunshine with the afternoon City Sights Kayak Tour, or you can explore our waterways by night with the Moonlight Kayak Tours. The nighttime tours include an on-water dining experience, and you'll be able to get some Instagram-worthy shots of the Melbourne skyline as the sun goes down.

The tours are an opportunity to see some of our city's beautiful landmarks, like the Bolte Bridge and Flinders Street Station, from a totally different perspective. The best part? Kayak Melbourne uses stable double kayaks that are easy to paddle, so you don't have to work up too much of a sweat.

The tours will be available from Wednesdays through Sundays, and you can book in through the Kayak Melbourne website.