Learn how to arrange native flowers with this DIY kit by Bloombox Co

It comes with access to a virtual class, a box of beautiful native flowers and all the tools you need to arrange them

If you love sending your friends and family gorgeous bouquets, up the ante by learning the peaceful and relaxing hobby of at-home floristry. The experts at Bloombox Co have put together a DIY kit complete with everything you need to get started.

For $129, you'll receive a box of seasonal native wildflowers and foliage snipped fresh from the farm as well as a glass vase and flower cutters. The kit also comes with a virtual tour of the farm with the flower grower, access to a virtual workshop with Bloombox Co's floral designer Natasha and access to a private Facebook group where you can ask questions and share pictures of your blooms.

If you love flowers but hate when you have to throw your gorgeous blooms away, you can dry them to preserve them for years to come. You can hang them up around your home, press them onto paper and frame them or even make homemade potpourri.

Delivery is free and Bloombox Co is committed to reducing its environmental impact by using local growers and delivering their products in compostable cardboard boxes.