Melbourne Fringe Festival

  A person stands against a crazy purple and black background wearing a purple jumpsuit covered in red lips
    Photograph: Supplied/Melbourne Fringe Festival
  A ballroom is set up for a party with a disco ball, people on stage are taking a bow as the crowd cheers them on
    Photograph: Melbourne Fringe Festival
Melbourne’s beloved experimental arts festival is back in 2022 with a return of the famous Fringe Parade

Every year, the Melbourne Fringe Festival makes jaws drop and eyes widen across the city with its out-there line-up of theatre, comedy, art, music and events. It's Melbourne at its weirdest, and one of the best ways to get a feel for the city's cultural underbelly. 

Melbourne Fringe returns to the city again this October, with a program of events set to show punters exactly how to experience the best that the arts in our fair city has to offer. And to celebrate their 40th birthday, Melbourne Fringe Festival is even bringing back the much-loved Fringe Parade and Lygon Street Block Party for the first time in over 20 years, for a big b'day blowout on October 15.

“The return of the Fringe Festival Parade will showcase the very best Melbourne has to offer," says Minister for Creative Industries Steve Dimopoulos, "and the flow-on effects of hundreds of festival-goers each night enjoying the city and its restaurants and bars will be enormous.”

Melbourne Fringe Festival runs from October 6-23. Stay tuned for more updates in the coming weeks, as the festival slowly unveils the incredible line-up of events scheduled for 2022. It's set to be a big one.

Written by Bianca O'Neill

