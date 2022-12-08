Time Out says

There is no need to miss out on fun, food, friends and festivities this Christmas day with this picnic lunch

The festive season can bring joy, but it can also be a tough time of year for many reasons. Perhaps you are new to the city. Maybe you are away from your family. Perhaps your Christmas lunch plans have otherwise fallen through. And with the cost of living rising, it can be a financially challenging time too. That's where the Melbourne Social Club comes in.

For the past 15 years, the Melbourne Social Club has hosted a free Christmas picnic lunch on December 25, open to anyone and everyone. The Christmas lunch is back this year, being held at the Queen Victoria Gardens on St Kilda Road (opposite the NGV) from noon-3pm.

All you have to do is pack a lunch and any picnic supplies you may need for a relaxing afternoon in the park - think picnic blankets and rugs, a footy to kick around and perhaps some snacks you can share with your new friends. Lunch-goers are encouraged to bring a name tag to make mingling a little easier.

And to sweeten the deal, don't forget that public transport is free on Christmas day too, so save your pennies this silly season without compromising on socialising.

You will find the group under the shade of a tree directly across the road from the Arts Centre and Arts Centre Tram stop on St Kilda Road, and to be sure you aren't crashing a random family's Christmas lunch, look for the Melbourne Social Club banner.

So get social this silly season and sign up for the event now. You will receive a message from the Melbourne Social Club, and use this number in case you need to contact the organisers.

There's no need to miss out on any fun, friends, food or festivities this Christmas day - lock in the Melbourne Social Club's Christmas Picnic Lunch now and worry not about your Chrissy day plans.

