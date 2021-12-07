Melbourne
Timeout

A cherry and chocolate log cake by Pidapipo.
Photograph: Annika Kafcaloudis

Tasty Christmas desserts that you can order for delivery or takeaway

Impress your friends at your festive lunches and dinners with these gorgeous and delicious locally made desserts

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Stressed about Christmas dessert and getting close to the point of shoving a ready-made freezer aisle pavlova on the table? The Time Out team is here to help you sort out a fabulous dessert for the table that is sure to impress everyone, from the kids to your mother-in-law. We've rounded up a list of our favourite local bakeries that are offering everything from rich chocolate log cakes filled with raspberry gelato to a hybrid panettone and cannolo dessert with DIY toppings.

Planning a seafood lunch for Christmas? These are the best fishmongers and seafood delivery services in Melbourne. 

Cannoleria
Photograph: Fabio Risi

Cannoleria

If you love cannoli and you love panettone, you're going to lose your mind over this combination dessert by Cannoleria. The bakery has revolutionised the traditional panettone by adding layers of delectable ricotta fillings, and the dessert is being sold in a 'Garnish It Yourself' pack that turns this tasty treat into a fun activity for the family. Pick from three options including pistachio and coffee, hazelnut and chocolate or gluten-free with a vegan chocolate and hazelnut spread. Looking for an alternative to a gingerbread house? Assemble Cannoleria's Christmas tree kit instead, featuring gingerbread pieces, gingerbread-infused ricotta and heaps of lollies and chocolates. These products are available for pre-order for delivery through the Cannoleria website or can be purchased in-store. 

 

 

Wild Life Bakery
Photograph: Supplied

Wild Life Bakery

This Brunswick East bakery received a whopping five-star review from us and now's your chance to find out why. This Christmas, Wild Life Bakery is offering six-packs of its festive mince pies. The pies are a fairly traditional mix of raisins, sultanas, currants, citrus and spices, but what sets these apart from the pies at your local grocery store is the addition of Solera Rye whiskey and the use of pastry packed with Saint David Dairy cultured butter. The six-pack of mince pies retails for $28 and can be purchased in-store, at selected Market Lane Stores and at Rat the Cafe in Thornbury. Head to the Wild Life Bakery website for more details. 

Pidapipó
Photograph: Annika Kafcaloudis

Pidapipó

This beloved gelateria is releasing a new, limited-edition gelato cake that your guests are sure to remember. Known in Italy as a Tronchetto di Natale, this dessert features an outer layer of dark chocolate ganache drizzled with milk chocolate glaze. When you cut into it, you'll find a vibrant cherry sorbet centre complemented by raspberry cream gelato, all encased in chocolate almond sponge cake. Bonus: this dessert will serve up to eight to ten people, making it perfect for larger family gatherings (or for having heaps of leftovers). It retails for $95 and is available to order and pick up in-store from Windsor, Carlton and the CBD until December 24. 

King and Godfree
Photograph: Supplied

King and Godfree

This gourmet food outlet has teamed up with its good friends and Faraday Street neighbour Baker D Chirico to whip up a specialty and limited edition Christmas dessert called a cherry maritozzi. This classic Italian treat features a soft and sweet brioche-style dough and a luxurious cherry cream in the centre. Retailing at just $5 a pop, it'll be available for just one weekend only from December 17 to 19 in the King and Godfree Deli. Rome may be off the cards for a while, but once you have a maritozzi in hand, you'll feel pretty darn close. 

Goldeluck
Photograph: Supplied

Goldeluck

The sugar experts over at Goldelucks have put together heaps of festive dessert boxes in honour of Christmas. They make a fun addition to the dinner table but also work really well as Christmas gifts if you're shopping for a sweet tooth. From a giant cookie dripping in chocolate ganache and topped with a gingerbread cookie to a delicious loaded brownie doused in white chocolate ganache, there's a dessert option that will suit everyone's tastes. Head to the Goldeluck's website to place your order. 

Q Le Baker
Photograph: Supplied

Q Le Baker

Negroni lovers, rejoice: this Prahran Market bakery has collaborated with independent bottle-o Blackhearts & Sparrows to make a Negroni fruit mince pie. Each pie is filled with a housemade mix of organic fruit and spices as well as candied orange peels that have been soaked in a Negroni mix. The fruits, which include black gem currants, marroo grapes and sunmuscat raisins, are macerated for a month then wrapped in a sweet shortcrust. The minces are available at Q Le Baker in Prahran Market for $4 per pie or $22 for a six-pack. 

Piccolina Gelateria
Photograph: Supplied

Piccolina Gelateria

This year, set your table with a tasty and festive centrepiece: Piccolina's Italian Christmas pudding. The gelato pudding is made with the 'Better than Nutella' gelato and Torrone gelato and features a dark chocolate layer, caramel cream centre, crisp hazelnut layer, chocolate sponge and some caramel sauce topping. As if those decadent layers don't sound picturesque enough, the pudding is also set in stoneware by Bendigo Pottery, Australia's oldest ceramicist, and wrapped in a limited edition Piccolina canvas bag. There are only a limited number available, so head to the Piccolina website to place an order for pickup. 

        Loading animation
