Melbourne Symphony Orchestra's Harry Potter Film Concert series

Watch Harry battle Dementors, finally ace potions and search out Horcruxes, all accompanied by the MSO

What could possibly improve on the grandeur of the Harry Potter film series? Seeing it on a huge screen with the magnificent Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing the score live.

The Harry Potter Film Concert Series is a global concert tour celebrating the boy wizard films all over the world, and this time they're screening Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. This is the most action-packed of the series, with Harry scoring a second-hand copy of a potions textbook that is more sinister than it first seems. Dumbledore lets Harry into his Pensieve world to find out more about Tom Riddle's early life and fall from grace. Ron Weasley finally makes the Quidditch team. And the climactic battle scene has more than a few surprises – and maybe some tears.

The score was written by Nicholas Hooper, who also scored Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra is bringing the sweeping score to life live on stage, so you can watch Harry's adventures and a live orchestra at the same time.

If previous iterations of this popular series are anything to go by, tickets will sell out – so get ready to put your galleons down. Tickets will be available to the general public from 10am on Thursday, October 28.