Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Method Untraditional at Chandon

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Chandon, Coldstream
  1. A bartender pouring Chandon sparkling wine into a glass.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. An orange-tiled room filled with native bouquets at Chandon.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Visit the destination winery for an immersive experience that takes you inside the mind of a winemaker

Last autumn, celebrated Yarra Valley sparkling winery Chandon officially launched its experimental and non-traditional Winemaker Explorations Series. In celebration of the release of two new additions to the range, Chandon is inviting visitors to partake in Method Untraditional, a premium tasting experience that employs all of the senses. 

Before you embark on a feast for your tastebuds, you'll be treated to a visual feast as you enter the tasting room that's lavishly decorated with earthy foliage and dried native florals. Settle in and prepare to taste your way through all five wines in the range, with Chandon's team of experienced winemakers at the ready to talk you through the winemaking techniques and grape varietals that produced such unusual and interesting tipples. 

Learn how an almost-forgotten champenoise grape variety called petite meslier was blended in the field to craft the Field Blend 2017, and hear about how the last drops of the vineyard's old meunier block were used to make the raspberry-tinted Meunier Rosé 2019. 

Tastings are $21 per person and include the five-flight tasting of the range, and sessions run for half an hour and are available daily. To make a booking, head to the Chandon website

Want to make a whole weekend out of this world-class wine region? Check out our guide to the best things to do in the Yarra Valley.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.chandon.com.au/visit/tastings-and-tours
Address:
Chandon
727 Maroondah Highway
Coldstream
Melbourne
3770
Contact:
www.chandon.com.au
(03) 9738 9200
ENQUIRIES@DOMAINECHANDON.COM.AU
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun: 11am-4:30pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.