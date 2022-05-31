Time Out says

Visit the destination winery for an immersive experience that takes you inside the mind of a winemaker

Last autumn, celebrated Yarra Valley sparkling winery Chandon officially launched its experimental and non-traditional Winemaker Explorations Series. In celebration of the release of two new additions to the range, Chandon is inviting visitors to partake in Method Untraditional, a premium tasting experience that employs all of the senses.

Before you embark on a feast for your tastebuds, you'll be treated to a visual feast as you enter the tasting room that's lavishly decorated with earthy foliage and dried native florals. Settle in and prepare to taste your way through all five wines in the range, with Chandon's team of experienced winemakers at the ready to talk you through the winemaking techniques and grape varietals that produced such unusual and interesting tipples.

Learn how an almost-forgotten champenoise grape variety called petite meslier was blended in the field to craft the Field Blend 2017, and hear about how the last drops of the vineyard's old meunier block were used to make the raspberry-tinted Meunier Rosé 2019.

Tastings are $21 per person and include the five-flight tasting of the range, and sessions run for half an hour and are available daily. To make a booking, head to the Chandon website.

